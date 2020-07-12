Apartment List
165 Apartments for rent in East Orange, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some East Orange apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
20 Units Available
Third & Valley
153 Valley St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$2,015
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,867
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,304
1050 sqft
Never-lived-in, smoke-free apartments that blend urban decor with a home feel, close enough for residents to walk to many shops in historic downtown Orange. Hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry. Bike storage, dog grooming area.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 08:15pm
1 Unit Available
Maple Gardens
12 Marshall St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,234
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with tile flooring, dining rooms, window coverings, tubs and eat-in kitchens. Close proximity to University Middle School and greater Newark.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
56 S Munn Avenue
56 South Munn Avenue, East Orange, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,275
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large Fully Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment Very Large Living RoomSpacious New Kitchen ---- Renovated BathroomLarge Bedroom-- Lots of Closets Renovated BathroomHardwood Flooring Heat and Hot Water IncludedElevator Building Laundry in Premises Ground

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
227 Oraton Parkway S
227 North Oraton Parkway, East Orange, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,107
500 sqft
Fully Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment Spacious bedroomUpdated BathroomRenovated KitchenSpacious Living Room/Kitchen combo Hardwood Flooring Throughout Heat & Hot Water Included 3rd Floor Apt br Parking available -- additional charge br Close to

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Doddtown
234 N ARLINGTON AVE
234 North Arlington Avenue, East Orange, NJ
6 Bedrooms
Ask
9 Bedrooms
$3,333
5000 sqft
One Family on large Parklike grounds. 9 bedrooms, 3 + Full Baths, Lots of parkingPets Ok, Loads of Room for cars, Home based business, Yes ! Section 8 = Accepted; A true home-style rental.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
78 S. Harrison Street, Apt 403
78 South Harrison Street, East Orange, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1350 sqft
MUST SEE! Apartment Description: This beautiful 3 bedroom apartment is completely renovated and ready for immediate move in.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Greenwood
124 N 18th St 1
124 North 18th Street, East Orange, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1100 sqft
124 N 18th Street - Property Id: 310092 Just completed to renovate this beautiful three bedroom apartment with large living room, eat -in kitchen with new stainless appliances (stove, hud range, dishwasher), large closets, wood floors in all rooms.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
85 CARNEGIE AVE
85 Carnegie Avenue, East Orange, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Easy to show and always available to view. Credit Report Required, Pay Stubs/Employment Verification, and references will be requested. Supra Lock Box on front railings.
Results within 1 mile of East Orange
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
The Green at Bloomfield
56 Broad Street, Glen Ridge, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,880
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1096 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
29 Units Available
Watsessing Park
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,885
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,073
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,381
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS
263 Bloomfield Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
710 sqft
263 Bloomfield Avenue is a garden style apartment complex featuring one and two bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, updated kitchens and bathrooms and heat and hot water included in the rent.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
White House Apartments
186 Franklin St, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1000 sqft
The White House Apartments feature beautiful studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments. All of the apartments include heat and hot water, hardwood floors, an intercom system and assigned off-street parking.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Franklin Manor
70 Fremont St, Glen Ridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,395
496 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
665 sqft
Boutique building with jewel-box appeal, maintained by an on-site team of perfectionists. Stop by and see for yourself our impeccable apartments and grounds.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Upper Roseville
Mary Ann Apartments
510 Bloomfield Avenue, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,485
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
735 sqft
Mary Ann Apartments is a large garden style community consisting of one and two bedroom apartments, some with separate dining areas.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Orange
Ridge Gardens Apartments
493 Linden Pl, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,255
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ridge Gardens offers one bedroom, one bedroom jr, and two bedroom apartments with heat and hot water included in the rent. Our apartments have newly renovated,modern kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors, and on-site laundry facilities.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fairmount
72 N 7th St
72 North 7th Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2000 sqft
21 minutes to NYC Private New House - Property Id: 309642 Very nice single family house for rent 21 minutes to NYC and walking distance to path close to everything Futures 3 bedroom walk in closet 1.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Orange
231 N DAY ST
231 North Day Street, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
RENOVATED 5 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH RENTAL! UNIT IS THE 2ND AND 3RD FLOOR OF A 2 FAMILY HOME. NEW WINDOWS, FLOORS, KITCHEN, BATHS! ROOMS ARE LARGE! ready for 8/1/2020 move in. 1.5 mile to the NYC train.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
44 Parkway west
44 Parkway West, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Welcome home! To this beautiful apartment in a prime location of Bloomfield. 1st floor 3 bedrooms with an open concept. Large living room, dinning room, and updated kitchen, all hardwood floors. Close to eateries,schools, shopping and transportation.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
63 CHARLES ST
63 Charles Street, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
MUST SEE THIS BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT. ONE WHICH IS A MASTER SUITE WITH A WALK IN CLOSET AND A MASTER BATHROOM. CUSTOMIZED CABINETS IN THE KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES .

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Vailsburg
100 Grove Ter
100 Grove Terrace, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
NEW CONSTRUCTION! Elegance, Quality and Contemporary living provided in the heart of Newark.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Vailsburg
37-39 CLEVELAND AVE
37-39 Cleveland Avenue, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,600
2 Bedrooms
Ask
First floor apartment. Has three bedrooms, a bathroom with a stall shower. Eat in kitchen with pantry space. Formal dining room and livingroom. Space for parking. Located on a quiet street. Tenant will find this unit to be exactly nice and inviting.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Upper Vailsburg
47 MONTICELLO AVE
47 Monticello Avenue, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Grand and bright 2 bedroom in Upper Valsburg bordering S. Orange, with office or den, or 3rd bedroom. Hardwood floors, high ceilings, steps from Seaton Hall. shopping, and schools.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
26 Parkway West
26 Parkway West, Essex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Charming 4 bedroom colonial with HW floors, fireplace, and modern kitchen and bath, nestled in park like setting. This home is also extremely close to NYC transportation - bus and light rail.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Upper Roseville
704-706 N 6TH ST
704-706 North 6th Street, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Be the first to live in this meticulously renovated 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of north Newark, centrally located to all forms of public transportation.
City Guide for East Orange, NJ

Hello, honey! East Orange may be a paradise for guys, thanks to its no. 3 ranking on the City-Data list of top 100 cities with the highest percentage of women.

In addition to its high percentage of female residents, East Orange also has a way above average percentage of renters and slightly higher-than-average cost of living index when compared to the rest of the nation. East Orange sits about 13 miles inland from New Jerseys eastern coast, making it about 13 miles from New York City. Not a bad commute of about 90 minutes on the PATH train if youd rather steer clear of the Big Apple bustle and nab yourself a neighborhood feel and possibly even a yard. Maybe. This Essex County city of more than 64,000 folks is pretty packed, with all those folks living in less than 4 square miles, calculating to a population density of more than 16,000 people per square mile. Well, maybe youll have to forget the yard. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in East Orange, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some East Orange apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

