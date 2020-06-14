Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:29 PM

149 Apartments for rent in East Orange, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for East Orange renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
18 Units Available
Third & Valley
153 Valley St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$1,893
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,898
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,684
1050 sqft
Never-lived-in, smoke-free apartments that blend urban decor with a home feel, close enough for residents to walk to many shops in historic downtown Orange. Hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry. Bike storage, dog grooming area.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 11 at 05:46pm
2 Units Available
Maple Gardens
12 Marshall St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,234
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with tile flooring, dining rooms, window coverings, tubs and eat-in kitchens. Close proximity to University Middle School and greater Newark.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Greenwood
2 Units Available
64 Park Avenue
64 Park Ave, East Orange, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,435
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The apartments at 64 Park Avenue are housed in a pre-war five story mid-rise elevator building. All of the apartments include heat and hot water, have hardwood floors and have an intercom system.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Doddtown
1 Unit Available
526 Park Ave 4E
526 Park Ave, East Orange, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
526 PARK AVENUE UNIT 4E, EAST ORANGE - Property Id: 300672 JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!! Nice size four bedrooms with one bathroom apartment, located in East Orange! Just 10 minutes' walk to the Brick Church station, get to New York in just 30 min

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
194 Park Avenue
194 Park Avenue, East Orange, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
750 sqft
Large 2 Bedrooms Apartment Garden Style Building Beautiful Courtyard EntranceLarge bedroom with His & Hers ClosetsUpdated BathroomSpacious Living RoomModern Kitchen Dining Area Wood Flooring br Heat and Hot Water Included Parking IncludedClose to

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
10 WASHINGTON TER
10 Washington Terrace, East Orange, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Landlord pays commission! This spacious 3 bedroom apartment located on the 1st floor, includes exclusive upstairs bedroom, is bright and airy and offers a living room, dining room and den with hardwood floors, a large kitchen with full walk in

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
109 N 16TH ST
109 North 16th Street, East Orange, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Freshly painted first floor unit in multi-family building with access to backyard and off street parking! Three bedrooms, living room/dining room, full bathroom and eat in kitchen with pantry. Hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Elmwood
1 Unit Available
298 HALSTED ST
298 Halsted Street, East Orange, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
2 nice size bedrooms with Balcony. Hardwood floors in living room, dining room combo. Stainless steel appliances included. Certificate of Habitability on file(CofH) Section8 Welcome.

1 of 10

Last updated May 18 at 08:38am
Lower Vailsburg
1 Unit Available
5-15 Rhode Island Ave
5-15 Rhode Island Avenue, East Orange, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
900 sqft
Large 2 Bedroom Apartment Renovated Garden Style 1st Floor Large Bedrooms -- Double ClosetsUpdated BathroomLarge Open KitchenDining Area Very Large Living RoomHeat and Hot Water IncludedTenant Pats Electric OnlyTons Of Closets Hardwood Flooring Off

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45pm
1 Unit Available
78 S. Harrison Street, Apt 403
78 South Harrison Street, East Orange, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1350 sqft
MUST SEE! Apartment Description: This beautiful 3 bedroom apartment is completely renovated and ready for immediate move in.
Results within 1 mile of East Orange
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Watsessing Park
24 Units Available
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,840
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,008
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Upper Roseville
6 Units Available
Mary Ann Apartments
510 Bloomfield Avenue, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,485
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
735 sqft
Mary Ann Apartments is a large garden style community consisting of one and two bedroom apartments, some with separate dining areas.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
16 Units Available
The Green at Bloomfield
56 Broad Street, Glen Ridge, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,775
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1131 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
2 Units Available
263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS
263 Bloomfield Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
710 sqft
263 Bloomfield Avenue is a garden style apartment complex featuring one and two bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, updated kitchens and bathrooms and heat and hot water included in the rent.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Franklin Manor
70 Fremont St, Glen Ridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,349
496 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
665 sqft
Boutique building with jewel-box appeal, maintained by an on-site team of perfectionists. Stop by and see for yourself our impeccable apartments and grounds.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
2 Units Available
White House Apartments
186 Franklin St, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,430
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1000 sqft
The White House Apartments feature beautiful studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments. All of the apartments include heat and hot water, hardwood floors, an intercom system and assigned off-street parking.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lower Vailsburg
1 Unit Available
199 West End Ave
199 West End Avenue, Newark, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
NEWLY RENOVATED SINGLE FAMILY*GRANITE COUNTERTOPS*SS APPLIANCES*COMMUTER FRIENDLY LOCATION*FENCED YARD*PETS OK*AVAIL NOW!! - Introducing this MODERN, SPACIOUS, SINGLE FAMILY rental!! Upgrade to BRAND NEW Stainless Steel Appliances, beautiful

1 of 207

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
157 Myrtle Ave 1ST FL
157 Myrtle Avenue, Irvington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
MYRTLE AVE NEW JERSEY APARTMENT - Property Id: 115946 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/115946 Property Id 115946 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5847594)

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
West Side
1 Unit Available
391 S 10th St
391 South 10th Street, Newark, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
NEWLY RENOVATED SINGLE FAMILY*GRANITE COUNTERTOPS*SS APPLIANCES*BRAND NEW HARDWOOD FLRS*COMMUTER FRIENDLY*PETS OK*AVAILABLE NOW!! - Introducing this MODERN, SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY rental!! Upgrade to BRAND NEW Stainless Steel Appliances, BRAND NEW

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Fairmount
1 Unit Available
96 South 14th Street
96 South 14th Street, Newark, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME* BRAND NEW SS APPLIANCES*GRANITE COUNTERTOPS*HARDWOOD FLRS*COMMUTER FRIENDLY LOCATION*PETS OK*AVAILABLE NOW!!! - TIRED OF APARTMENT LIVING? This BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED, SINGLE FAMILY RENTAL has been UNIQUELY designed just

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Lower Vailsburg
1 Unit Available
77 Pine Grove Terrace
77 Pine Grove Terrace, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY RENTAL*BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLRS*SS APPLIANCES*FENCED YARD*PETS OK*AVAILABLE NOW!!! - WELCOME TO VAILSBURG NEWARK!! Introducing this MODERN, SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY rental!! Upgrade to NEW Stainless Steel Appliances, gorgeous

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
West Side
1 Unit Available
465 S 14th Street
465 South 14th Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Apartment 2 Full BathsRenovated Apartment Large Bedrooms --- Carpeted Updated BathroomVery Large Kitchen lots of Cabinets Eat-in- Kitchen Hardwood Flooring BalconyBack Yard Access 2nd Floor Apartment br Available Immediately Call

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
621-623 S 20TH
621-623 South 20th Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Recently Renovated 3bedroom, 1st floor, apartment with hardwood floors & off-street parking. Section-8 welcome. Conveniently located off of Exit-144 GSP

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Presidential Estates
1 Unit Available
194 BLOOMFIELD AVE
194 Bloomfield Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
Newly constructed 2 bedroom 2 full baths, spacious luxury rental unit of approximately 1400 square feet. Beautiful unit with upscale tile, marble counters, wood floors, panoramic windows with plenty of light.
City Guide for East Orange, NJ

Hello, honey! East Orange may be a paradise for guys, thanks to its no. 3 ranking on the City-Data list of top 100 cities with the highest percentage of women.

In addition to its high percentage of female residents, East Orange also has a way above average percentage of renters and slightly higher-than-average cost of living index when compared to the rest of the nation. East Orange sits about 13 miles inland from New Jerseys eastern coast, making it about 13 miles from New York City. Not a bad commute of about 90 minutes on the PATH train if youd rather steer clear of the Big Apple bustle and nab yourself a neighborhood feel and possibly even a yard. Maybe. This Essex County city of more than 64,000 folks is pretty packed, with all those folks living in less than 4 square miles, calculating to a population density of more than 16,000 people per square mile. Well, maybe youll have to forget the yard. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in East Orange, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for East Orange renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

