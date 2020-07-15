All apartments in East Orange
East Orange, NJ
64 Park Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:49 AM

64 Park Avenue

64 Park Ave · (833) 245-0082
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

64 Park Ave, East Orange, NJ 07017
Greenwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit C01 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,885

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

Unit D05 · Avail. Sep 21

$1,965

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 809 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 64 Park Avenue.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
dishwasher
bathtub
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
internet access
media room
accepts section 8
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
The apartments at 64 Park Avenue are housed in a pre-war five story mid-rise elevator building. All of the apartments include heat and hot water, have hardwood floors and have an intercom system. We are conveniently located close to parks, NJ Transit, the Garden State Parkway, restaurants and downtown shopping. Our laundry facilities are located right in the building and 24/7 maintenance assistance is included.

Bloomfield is a historic town which dates back to the 17th century. Places of interest in Bloomfield include the Bloomfield Cultural Arts center which was created in response to the growing arts movement in this town. Bloomfield is home to several professional theater and dance companies. Schools in the district range from elementary school, middle school, high school to Bloomfield College and are all in close proximity to the building.

Come see why Bloomfield is an interesting and exciting place to live and why 64 Park Avenue should be your new address.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: Varies by credit
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: All standard fees and restrictions will apply

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 Park Avenue have any available units?
64 Park Avenue has 2 units available starting at $1,885 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 64 Park Avenue have?
Some of 64 Park Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
64 Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 64 Park Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 64 Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 64 Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 64 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 64 Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 64 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 64 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 64 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 64 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 64 Park Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 64 Park Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 64 Park Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
