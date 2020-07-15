Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher 24hr maintenance recently renovated elevator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator dishwasher bathtub microwave oven recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry 24hr maintenance internet access media room accepts section 8 e-payments online portal smoke-free community

The apartments at 64 Park Avenue are housed in a pre-war five story mid-rise elevator building. All of the apartments include heat and hot water, have hardwood floors and have an intercom system. We are conveniently located close to parks, NJ Transit, the Garden State Parkway, restaurants and downtown shopping. Our laundry facilities are located right in the building and 24/7 maintenance assistance is included.



Bloomfield is a historic town which dates back to the 17th century. Places of interest in Bloomfield include the Bloomfield Cultural Arts center which was created in response to the growing arts movement in this town. Bloomfield is home to several professional theater and dance companies. Schools in the district range from elementary school, middle school, high school to Bloomfield College and are all in close proximity to the building.



Come see why Bloomfield is an interesting and exciting place to live and why 64 Park Avenue should be your new address.