Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets refrigerator

(Available Sept 1) Very clean and very well-kept 2nd floor Condo in sought after briarwood complex. Spacious, hardwood floors through out, kitchen with breakfast nook, sun room, livingroom/dining room combo each bedroom has walk in closet. Definately a must see!! (HOA Fee is included)NOTE: Can't be shown until June when Social distancing is unlocked, tennant will not allow anyone in)