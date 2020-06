Amenities

Annual Rental available now! Excellent location in Deal Proper just 3 blocks to the beach. 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bath, plus kitchen, living room, dining room, den, and office. Hardwood floors all throughout. Laundry in the basement. Close to places of worship. Also available for summer rental at 24,000. Vacant but appointments are needed.