One of a kind grand luxury estate in Deal NJ built in 1909 by the The Founder of Macys, Abreham & Strauss. Go back in time in this old world work of are with its exquisite handmade moldings, 12 ft ceilings, 3 story carved wood staircase, gorgeous glassed in sun room. Beautiful wood parquet floors, carved wood kitchen with a separate dining area. This home has 9 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms big enough for a very large family. Close to house of worship, shopping and beach!!!