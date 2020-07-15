All apartments in Colonia
145 Savoth Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

145 Savoth Lane

145 Savoth Ln · (805) 234-4515
Location

145 Savoth Ln, Colonia, NJ 07067
Colonia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2995 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,995

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 08/01/20 New condo near Metro Prk and Rahway train station - Property Id: 196256

New Corner Condo with extra land outside, back porch and lot of extras inside located in Colonia Woodbridge township. Close to Metropark and Rahway train stations. Walk to bus stop. Near
Woodbridge and Menlo Park Malls.
You will love the place and community.

It is 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath, 2400 SQFT, and Rent is $2,995 with a $4500 deposit.
** Tenant is responsible for all Utilities and Services and Association fee

Lease would be for 1 year and is available August 1st, 2020,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/196256
Property Id 196256

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5877638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

