145 Savoth Lane

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave carpet

Available 08/01/20 New condo near Metro Prk and Rahway train station - Property Id: 196256



New Corner Condo with extra land outside, back porch and lot of extras inside located in Colonia Woodbridge township. Close to Metropark and Rahway train stations. Walk to bus stop. Near

Woodbridge and Menlo Park Malls.

You will love the place and community.



It is 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath, 2400 SQFT, and Rent is $2,995 with a $4500 deposit.

** Tenant is responsible for all Utilities and Services and Association fee



Lease would be for 1 year and is available August 1st, 2020,

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/196256

No Pets Allowed



