145 Savoth Lane

Available 08/01/20 New condo near Metro Prk and Rahway train station - Property Id: 196256
New Corner Condo with extra land outside, back porch and lot of extras inside located in Colonia Woodbridge township. Close to Metropark and Rahway train stations. Walk to bus stop. Near
Woodbridge and Menlo Park Malls.
You will love the place and community.
It is 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath, 2400 SQFT, and Rent is $2,995 with a $4500 deposit.
** Tenant is responsible for all Utilities and Services and Association fee
Lease would be for 1 year and is available August 1st, 2020,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/196256
No Pets Allowed
