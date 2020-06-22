All apartments in Cherry Hill Mall
Find more places like 322 KINGS CROFT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
/
322 KINGS CROFT
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:20 AM

322 KINGS CROFT

322 Kings Croft Drive · (856) 321-1212
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cherry Hill Mall
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

322 Kings Croft Drive, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ 08034

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1652 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
This Kings Croft town home end unit with carport and front porch has been beautifully updated and is move in ready. Once inside you will see the many updates that this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has to offer. The first floor has new tile flooring in foyer, LED recessed lighting throughout the entire first floor, new flooring, new powder room fixtures, and an open floor plan ready for entertaining. The kitchen appliances are all new and energy efficient and include a refrigerator with ice maker, dishwasher, range , microwave and garbage disposal. The kitchen has new granite counter tops and LED under cabinet lighting. As you walk through the patio doors you will see a large back and side yard that has a new concrete 20 foot x 12 foot patio and beautiful landscaping. The second floor has updated baths, new energy efficient washer and dryer, new ceiling fans in the bedrooms with LED lighting and LED recessed lighting in the master bedroom. The master bedroom also boasts a huge walk-in closet and large windows that show off the beautiful backyard. All windows throughout property are new energy efficient and provide UV protection. The King Croft development has a private swim club, tennis courts and play yard plus offers an updated club house for large gatherings. This is a magnificent opportunity to live in Cherry Hill. The location of the development is convenient to the Cherry Hill Mall and Moorestown Mall, close access to rt 38 or 73 to head to the shore or city and Kings Highway to get you to the Haddonfield High Speedline. Don~t miss this opportunity because it is truly an incredible value for all it has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 KINGS CROFT have any available units?
322 KINGS CROFT has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 322 KINGS CROFT have?
Some of 322 KINGS CROFT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 KINGS CROFT currently offering any rent specials?
322 KINGS CROFT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 KINGS CROFT pet-friendly?
No, 322 KINGS CROFT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherry Hill Mall.
Does 322 KINGS CROFT offer parking?
Yes, 322 KINGS CROFT does offer parking.
Does 322 KINGS CROFT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 322 KINGS CROFT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 KINGS CROFT have a pool?
Yes, 322 KINGS CROFT has a pool.
Does 322 KINGS CROFT have accessible units?
No, 322 KINGS CROFT does not have accessible units.
Does 322 KINGS CROFT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 322 KINGS CROFT has units with dishwashers.
Does 322 KINGS CROFT have units with air conditioning?
No, 322 KINGS CROFT does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 322 KINGS CROFT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Blvd
Cherry Hill Mall, NJ 08002
Maple Grand
645 South Forklanding Road
Cherry Hill Mall, NJ 08052
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38
Cherry Hill Mall, NJ 08002
Buttonwood
601 Buttonwood Avenue
Cherry Hill Mall, NJ 08052

Similar Pages

Cherry Hill Mall 1 BedroomsCherry Hill Mall 2 Bedrooms
Cherry Hill Mall Apartments with ParkingCherry Hill Mall Dog Friendly Apartments
Cherry Hill Mall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJChester, PAVineland, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Glassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJNarberth, PACollingswood, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAConshohocken, PAHaddonfield, NJ
Bellmawr, NJBroomall, PAWoodbury, NJBurlington, NJAmbler, PABryn Mawr, PABlackwood, NJJenkintown, PAGlenside, PAPalmyra, NJProspect Park, PABlue Bell, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Rosemont CollegeSaint Joseph's University
Temple University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity