322 KINGS CROFT

This Kings Croft town home end unit with carport and front porch has been beautifully updated and is move in ready. Once inside you will see the many updates that this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has to offer. The first floor has new tile flooring in foyer, LED recessed lighting throughout the entire first floor, new flooring, new powder room fixtures, and an open floor plan ready for entertaining. The kitchen appliances are all new and energy efficient and include a refrigerator with ice maker, dishwasher, range , microwave and garbage disposal. The kitchen has new granite counter tops and LED under cabinet lighting. As you walk through the patio doors you will see a large back and side yard that has a new concrete 20 foot x 12 foot patio and beautiful landscaping. The second floor has updated baths, new energy efficient washer and dryer, new ceiling fans in the bedrooms with LED lighting and LED recessed lighting in the master bedroom. The master bedroom also boasts a huge walk-in closet and large windows that show off the beautiful backyard. All windows throughout property are new energy efficient and provide UV protection. The King Croft development has a private swim club, tennis courts and play yard plus offers an updated club house for large gatherings. This is a magnificent opportunity to live in Cherry Hill. The location of the development is convenient to the Cherry Hill Mall and Moorestown Mall, close access to rt 38 or 73 to head to the shore or city and Kings Highway to get you to the Haddonfield High Speedline. Don~t miss this opportunity because it is truly an incredible value for all it has to offer.