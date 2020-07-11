18 Apartments for rent in Carteret, NJ with move-in specials

Tired of paying an exorbitant sales tax? Shop in Carteret's Urban Enterprise Zone and reap the savings of a lower than average sales tax.

Carteret was formed in 1906 as a borough of Roosevelt; however, in 1922, the name of the borough was changed to Carteret. The name of the city pays homage to one of the first proprietors of New Jersey, George Carteret, and his son, Philip, who was the first Royal Governor of New Jersey. Since 2000, the population in Carteret increased nearly 10% to 22,844 in 2010. See more