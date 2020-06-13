/
accessible apartments
25 Accessible Apartments for rent in Carteret, NJ
Last updated March 5 at 10:55pm
$
Carteret
Contact for Availability
Bristol Station
90 Bristol Station Ct, Carteret, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,680
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
Gated entry, a large pool, 24-hour fitness center and package concierge are just a few of this property's amenities. Apartments include in-unit laundry, plush carpeting and private terraces. Shoppers Square and Staten Island are nearby.
Results within 5 miles of Carteret
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Elmora
9 Units Available
Chilton Towers
220 W Jersey St, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,610
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1138 sqft
Known for exceptional amenities and oversized floor plans, Chilton Towers puts city living on the map.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Iselin
46 Units Available
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
Studio
$1,830
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated May 13 at 08:55pm
Elmora
Contact for Availability
Hayes House Apartments
330 West Jersey Street, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
$1,225
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
Luxury and convenience…Hayes House is not just an apartment it is a great place to call home! Our apartment homes offer the convenient location of the upscale Elmora area - near public transportation into New York City and Newark, close to major
Results within 10 miles of Carteret
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Newark Central Business District
30 Units Available
One Theatre Square
2 Center St, Newark, NJ
Studio
$2,127
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1057 sqft
A symbol of Newarks downtown revival, One Theater Square is a brand-new, 22-story tower with sweeping city views and a dynamic location.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
39 Units Available
Harbor Pointe
302 Constitution Ave, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,660
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1229 sqft
Newly renovated homes with views of New York Harbor. Amenities including a fitness center, business center, concierge service and executive business lounge. LEED-certified building. Upscale interiors with open floor plans.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
18 Units Available
Third & Valley
153 Valley St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$1,899
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,783
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,684
1050 sqft
Never-lived-in, smoke-free apartments that blend urban decor with a home feel, close enough for residents to walk to many shops in historic downtown Orange. Hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry. Bike storage, dog grooming area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Pamrapo
7 Units Available
Park Bayonne
1040 J. F. Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,600
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,070
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1286 sqft
Beautiful location next to Stephen R. Gregg Bayonne Park. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Outdoor area with fire pit and grills for socializing.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Pamrapo
48 Units Available
Bay One
957 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,875
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1144 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
The Forge at Glassworks
145 Cliffwood Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,775
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,036
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartments with designer lighting fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Community includes grilling stations, a sauna and on-site maintenance. Easy access to Garden State Parkway. Enjoy nature at nearby Cheesequake State Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Constable Hook
30 Units Available
19 East
19 East 19th Street, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,740
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,848
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,638
1113 sqft
ASK ABOUT OUR LEASING SPECIALS! WE CURRENTLY HAVE 1 & 2 BEDROOMS STARTING AT $1736!* Welcome to 19 East. Casual luxury created with convenience in mind. Here, you'll enjoy the best of contemporary living on a truly personal level.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
24 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,745
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1124 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
Last updated June 12 at 03:49am
Harrison
17 Units Available
Steel Works
1200 Frank E Rodgers Blvd S, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$2,015
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,578
1018 sqft
Brand new industrial-style apartment residences that feature chef-inspired kitchens, a gym with a spin studio, an outdoor movie screen and in-unit laundry. Minutes to NYC via The Path, in the heart of Harrison's Riverbend District.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Contact for Availability
Short Hills Club Village
45 Forest Drive, Short Hills, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,710
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,245
1615 sqft
Close to I-78 and the Garden State Parkway. Easy commute into New York City. Pet-friendly. On-site fitness center, laundry facility, and picnic area. Near Denham Park. Apartments offer a washer and dryer.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Metuchen
10 Units Available
Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station
99 New St, Metuchen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,920
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1101 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Metuchen near NJ Transit station has easy access to NJ Turnpike, GS Parkway, and Rte 287. Amenities include onsite pool and gym. Apartment features a private patio, hardwood floors, and granite countertops.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
Chelsea Village
40 Cross Rd, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Chelsea Village is offering spacious one and two bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, air-conditioning, patio or terrace and much, much more.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Springfield - Belmont
33 Units Available
24 Jones
24 Jones Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,635
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
1069 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The modernly styled residences @ 24 Jones are located in the heart of University Heights, Newark.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
2 Units Available
Riverview Terrace
72 Rivervale Ct, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,425
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Riverview Terrace Apartments are located in a quiet corner of Clark Township which was just rated as the 24th Best Place to Live in New Jersey by New Jersey Monthly and continues to rise.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Elmora
4 Units Available
AVE Union
1070 Morris Ave, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,465
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1184 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Union for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Ken Gardens
400 Matawan Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1142 sqft
Modern and updated, this community is near the area's retail centers and public transportation. Homes feature formal dining rooms, large living rooms, and updated kitchens. On-site basketball and tennis courts.
Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
Westminster
15 Units Available
Vermella Union
2 Vermella Way, Union County, NJ
Studio
$1,850
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1199 sqft
Welcome to a lifestyle so awesome you’ll be pinching yourself to make sure you’re not dreaming. Explore homes with sprawling living spaces and sleek style, and an amenity package with 65,000 SF of sheer resident indulgence.
Last updated February 6 at 10:24pm
Contact for Availability
Chestnut Court
201 Middlesex Rd, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
Welcome to Chestnut Court where comfort meets convenience. Our garden style apartments in Matawan, NJ are located in close proximity to public transit, major corporations and the Jersey Shore.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
3 Units Available
Baltusrol Apartments
541 Morris Ave, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
790 sqft
Why would you consider living anywhere else? Baltusrol Apartments offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments situated in a park like setting with lush landscaping and friendly neighbors.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Mountainside
1 Unit Available
998 SPRINGFIELD AVE
998 Springfield Avenue, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Updated 2 bedroom ranch set on private wooded lot. Close to major shopping, highways, public transportation, and parks. Great apartment/condo alternative with cozy first floor living. Hardwood floors. Handicap accessible.
