2956 W OCTAGON ROAD

Welcome to this lovely Brick End Unit Town-home located in the desirable Fairview community of Camden City. This home has 2 moderately sized bedrooms both with generous closet space, 1 full bathroom on the upper level, and an open combination living and dining room. The updated kitchen with breakfast bar, sits to rear of the home with access to a full unfinished basement. This home also features a door off the kitchen that leads to a reasonably sized partially fenced in backyard, great for BBQ and summertime fun, with access to additional parking in the rear alley. This home also has a manicured front fenced in yard and sits on a quiet street. Great commuter location with easy access to Interstate 676, Rt. 130, both Ben Franklin and Walt Whitman Bridges , Atlantic City Expressway and the PATCO Speedline. Conveniently located near Cooper River Park and within walking distance of Yorkship Square that boast a park and shopping.. Make your appointment today to see this charming home. Call/Text (856) 372-7062.