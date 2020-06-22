All apartments in Camden
2956 W OCTAGON ROAD
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:17 AM

2956 W OCTAGON ROAD

2956 West Octagon Road · (856) 321-1212
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2956 West Octagon Road, Camden, NJ 08104
Fairview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1053 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Welcome to this lovely Brick End Unit Town-home located in the desirable Fairview community of Camden City. This home has 2 moderately sized bedrooms both with generous closet space, 1 full bathroom on the upper level, and an open combination living and dining room. The updated kitchen with breakfast bar, sits to rear of the home with access to a full unfinished basement. This home also features a door off the kitchen that leads to a reasonably sized partially fenced in backyard, great for BBQ and summertime fun, with access to additional parking in the rear alley. This home also has a manicured front fenced in yard and sits on a quiet street. Great commuter location with easy access to Interstate 676, Rt. 130, both Ben Franklin and Walt Whitman Bridges , Atlantic City Expressway and the PATCO Speedline. Conveniently located near Cooper River Park and within walking distance of Yorkship Square that boast a park and shopping.. Make your appointment today to see this charming home. Call/Text (856) 372-7062.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2956 W OCTAGON ROAD have any available units?
2956 W OCTAGON ROAD has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2956 W OCTAGON ROAD have?
Some of 2956 W OCTAGON ROAD's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2956 W OCTAGON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2956 W OCTAGON ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2956 W OCTAGON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2956 W OCTAGON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camden.
Does 2956 W OCTAGON ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2956 W OCTAGON ROAD does offer parking.
Does 2956 W OCTAGON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2956 W OCTAGON ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2956 W OCTAGON ROAD have a pool?
No, 2956 W OCTAGON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2956 W OCTAGON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2956 W OCTAGON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2956 W OCTAGON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2956 W OCTAGON ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2956 W OCTAGON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2956 W OCTAGON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
