4 CENTRAL AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage new construction

Newly constructed 2-3 br condo at The Brownstones of Caldwell. Open floorplan with breakfast bar in kitchen, living/dining combo, powder room and electric, heatolator fireplace. 2 bedrooms, one ensuite bathroom on second floor complete with laundry facilities. One-car garage accessible to ground floor with mud room, bonus room and powder room. Bonus room seconds as a bedroom on 3rd floor. Large trex deck in rear. Ready to move right in. Pets up to 40 lbs. will be considered. Great location just one block off Bloomfield Avenue.