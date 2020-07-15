All apartments in Caldwell
Find more places like 4 CENTRAL AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Caldwell, NJ
/
4 CENTRAL AVE
Last updated July 5 2020 at 10:35 AM

4 CENTRAL AVE

4 Central Avenue · (201) 247-5768
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Caldwell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4 Central Avenue, Caldwell, NJ 07006
Caldwell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4B · Avail. now

$3,800

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Newly constructed 2-3 br condo at The Brownstones of Caldwell. Open floorplan with breakfast bar in kitchen, living/dining combo, powder room and electric, heatolator fireplace. 2 bedrooms, one ensuite bathroom on second floor complete with laundry facilities. One-car garage accessible to ground floor with mud room, bonus room and powder room. Bonus room seconds as a bedroom on 3rd floor. Large trex deck in rear. Ready to move right in. Pets up to 40 lbs. will be considered. Great location just one block off Bloomfield Avenue.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 CENTRAL AVE have any available units?
4 CENTRAL AVE has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 CENTRAL AVE have?
Some of 4 CENTRAL AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 CENTRAL AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4 CENTRAL AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 CENTRAL AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 CENTRAL AVE is pet friendly.
Does 4 CENTRAL AVE offer parking?
Yes, 4 CENTRAL AVE offers parking.
Does 4 CENTRAL AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 CENTRAL AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 CENTRAL AVE have a pool?
No, 4 CENTRAL AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4 CENTRAL AVE have accessible units?
No, 4 CENTRAL AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4 CENTRAL AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 CENTRAL AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 CENTRAL AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 CENTRAL AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4 CENTRAL AVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

40 Roseland Avenue
40 Roseland Avenue
Caldwell, NJ 07006
Rachel Gardens
67 Chapin Rd
Caldwell, NJ 07924
Chelsea Court
178 Roseland Ave
Caldwell, NJ 07006
Carlyle Towers
512 Bloomfield Ave
Caldwell, NJ 07006
Parkview Commons
155 Roseland Avenue
Caldwell, NJ 07006
The Highlands at Hilltop
200 White Rock Rd
Caldwell, NJ 07044

Similar Pages

Caldwell 1 BedroomsCaldwell 2 Bedrooms
Caldwell Apartments with ParkingCaldwell Pet Friendly Places
Caldwell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJ
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJSummit, NJWoodbridge, NJUpper Montclair, NJRidgefield, NJSecaucus, NJFair Lawn, NJMadison, NJ
Westfield, NJChatham, NJBergenfield, NJEast Rutherford, NJRidgewood, NJFlorham Park, NJSouth Plainfield, NJCarteret, NJRiver Edge, NJNorth Plainfield, NJElmwood Park, NJDover, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity