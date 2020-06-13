All apartments in Brownville
73 Nicole Court

Location

73 Nicole Court, Brownville, NJ 08857

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
This Beautifully Renovated 1st floor End Unit has 2/3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms! Open concept from kitchen to dining and living room! Kitchen includes recess lighting, granite countertops and breakfast bar! Large Master offers private bath and large closet. Freshly painted with Brand New Windows and slider! Washer and Dryer included. Private back patio to enjoy your morning coffee!! Just move in and Unpack!!This complex has an In-ground pool and in the process of building a brand new playground! No pets. Tenant pays all utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 Nicole Court have any available units?
73 Nicole Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brownville, NJ.
What amenities does 73 Nicole Court have?
Some of 73 Nicole Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73 Nicole Court currently offering any rent specials?
73 Nicole Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 Nicole Court pet-friendly?
No, 73 Nicole Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brownville.
Does 73 Nicole Court offer parking?
No, 73 Nicole Court does not offer parking.
Does 73 Nicole Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 73 Nicole Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 Nicole Court have a pool?
Yes, 73 Nicole Court has a pool.
Does 73 Nicole Court have accessible units?
No, 73 Nicole Court does not have accessible units.
Does 73 Nicole Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 73 Nicole Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 73 Nicole Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 73 Nicole Court does not have units with air conditioning.
