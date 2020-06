Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS LIKE NEW 5 BEDROOM AND 3 BATH SHORE HOME HAS EVERYTHING! LIVING ROOM, EAT-IN-KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GREAT ROOM WITH BAR, PRIVATE MASTERSUITE WITH SITTING AND DINING AREA WITH MINI KITCHEN, HARDWOOD AND TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, CEDAR CLOSETS, CATHEDRAL CEILINGS, PARKING FOR 6 CARS AND MUCH MORE!