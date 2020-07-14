Rent Calculator
Home
/
Brielle, NJ
/
622 Park Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:05 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
622 Park Avenue
622 Park Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
622 Park Avenue, Brielle, NJ 08730
Brielle
Amenities
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
July 16th - August 1st3 Bedrooms-2 Full BathroomsBeautiful home with a POOLWalking distance to Main StreetBike ride to Beach NO PETSNO SMOKINGNO SUBLETTINGNO BIG GROUPS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 622 Park Avenue have any available units?
622 Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brielle, NJ
.
Is 622 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
622 Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 622 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brielle
.
Does 622 Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 622 Park Avenue offers parking.
Does 622 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 622 Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 Park Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 622 Park Avenue has a pool.
Does 622 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 622 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 622 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 622 Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 622 Park Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 622 Park Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
