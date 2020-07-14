All apartments in Brielle
Find more places like 622 Park Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brielle, NJ
/
622 Park Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:05 PM

622 Park Avenue

622 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brielle
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

622 Park Avenue, Brielle, NJ 08730
Brielle

Amenities

parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
July 16th - August 1st3 Bedrooms-2 Full BathroomsBeautiful home with a POOLWalking distance to Main StreetBike ride to Beach NO PETSNO SMOKINGNO SUBLETTINGNO BIG GROUPS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 Park Avenue have any available units?
622 Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brielle, NJ.
Is 622 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
622 Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 622 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brielle.
Does 622 Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 622 Park Avenue offers parking.
Does 622 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 622 Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 Park Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 622 Park Avenue has a pool.
Does 622 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 622 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 622 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 622 Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 622 Park Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 622 Park Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brielle 1 BedroomsBrielle 2 Bedrooms
Brielle 3 BedroomsBrielle Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Brielle Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NY
New Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJLong Branch, NJ
Old Bridge, NJSomerset, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJRoselle, NJMonmouth Beach, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College