Brielle, NJ
16 Mariners Bend
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:20 PM

16 Mariners Bend

16 Mariners Bnd
Location

16 Mariners Bnd, Brielle, NJ 08730
Brielle

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ANNUAL RENTAL, available 8/1~ Idyllic lifestyle at Mariners Bend. Luxury 2 bedroom townhouse each spacious bedroom is has its own full bath, main level has a powder room. This gem is designed for entertaining, all rooms are ample, 9 ft ceilings, hardwood floors, large loft, finished basement, garage along with space for backyard enjoyment. Mariners Bend is the place to be. Privacy Plus in this small (18) unit complex. Walk to the Manasquan River or bike to the beach from here. Bring your most discriminating tenants looking for comfort, style and desirable location for commuting and recreation. The unit comes with (2) Manasquan 2020 beach badges to enjoy for the rest of the Summer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Mariners Bend have any available units?
16 Mariners Bend has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16 Mariners Bend have?
Some of 16 Mariners Bend's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Mariners Bend currently offering any rent specials?
16 Mariners Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Mariners Bend pet-friendly?
No, 16 Mariners Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brielle.
Does 16 Mariners Bend offer parking?
Yes, 16 Mariners Bend offers parking.
Does 16 Mariners Bend have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 Mariners Bend offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Mariners Bend have a pool?
No, 16 Mariners Bend does not have a pool.
Does 16 Mariners Bend have accessible units?
No, 16 Mariners Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Mariners Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Mariners Bend has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Mariners Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Mariners Bend does not have units with air conditioning.
