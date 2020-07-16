16 Mariners Bend

Amenities

ANNUAL RENTAL, available 8/1~ Idyllic lifestyle at Mariners Bend. Luxury 2 bedroom townhouse each spacious bedroom is has its own full bath, main level has a powder room. This gem is designed for entertaining, all rooms are ample, 9 ft ceilings, hardwood floors, large loft, finished basement, garage along with space for backyard enjoyment. Mariners Bend is the place to be. Privacy Plus in this small (18) unit complex. Walk to the Manasquan River or bike to the beach from here. Bring your most discriminating tenants looking for comfort, style and desirable location for commuting and recreation. The unit comes with (2) Manasquan 2020 beach badges to enjoy for the rest of the Summer.