514 OAK ST

Amenities

in unit laundry parking oven refrigerator

Bright and Spacious 2 Bed, 1 Bath Duplex. Vacant. Move-in Ready! Dedicated parking spot + street parking. No Smokers. No Pets. Plenty of storage in basement. Kenmore Washer/dryer. Built i n wall A/Cs. No painting of walls allowed, leave white.REQUIRED. All tenants 18 years and up must have Credit/Eviction/Criminal Report through Inside Credit at a cost of $35.00 per person; paid for by tenant and must accompany lease application. Rent includes sewer, taxes, trash, recycling. Landlord-occupied. 3 person Max Occupancy. tenant splits half of quarterly water bill. Tenant pays first month rent + 1.5 month security deposit + 1 month rent fee + credit report. Melissa to provide link for credit report.