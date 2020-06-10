All apartments in Boonton
Find more places like 514 OAK ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boonton, NJ
/
514 OAK ST
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

514 OAK ST

514 Oak Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boonton
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

514 Oak Street, Boonton, NJ 07005

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Bright and Spacious 2 Bed, 1 Bath Duplex. Vacant. Move-in Ready! Dedicated parking spot + street parking. No Smokers. No Pets. Plenty of storage in basement. Kenmore Washer/dryer. Built i n wall A/Cs. No painting of walls allowed, leave white.REQUIRED. All tenants 18 years and up must have Credit/Eviction/Criminal Report through Inside Credit at a cost of $35.00 per person; paid for by tenant and must accompany lease application. Rent includes sewer, taxes, trash, recycling. Landlord-occupied. 3 person Max Occupancy. tenant splits half of quarterly water bill. Tenant pays first month rent + 1.5 month security deposit + 1 month rent fee + credit report. Melissa to provide link for credit report.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 OAK ST have any available units?
514 OAK ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boonton, NJ.
What amenities does 514 OAK ST have?
Some of 514 OAK ST's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 OAK ST currently offering any rent specials?
514 OAK ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 OAK ST pet-friendly?
No, 514 OAK ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boonton.
Does 514 OAK ST offer parking?
Yes, 514 OAK ST does offer parking.
Does 514 OAK ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 514 OAK ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 OAK ST have a pool?
No, 514 OAK ST does not have a pool.
Does 514 OAK ST have accessible units?
No, 514 OAK ST does not have accessible units.
Does 514 OAK ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 OAK ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 514 OAK ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 514 OAK ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Boonton
1 Avalon Way
Boonton, NJ 07005

Similar Pages

Boonton 1 BedroomsBoonton 2 Bedrooms
Boonton Apartments with BalconyBoonton Apartments with Gym
Boonton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYBayonne, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJ
Summit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJWestwood, NJLodi, NJUpper Montclair, NJNewton, NJKenilworth, NJWood-Ridge, NJDunellen, NJRoseland, NJWatchung, NJ
Woodcliff Lake, NJMount Arlington, NJSilver Lake, NJSingac, NJRiverdale, NJSloatsburg, NYGreen Knoll, NJGreenwood Lake, NYPaterson, NJRoselle Park, NJHawthorne, NJGarwood, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Sussex County Community CollegeKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College