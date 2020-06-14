Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:27 PM

16 Apartments for rent in Bloomingdale, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bloomingdale renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
9 LAFAYETTE AVE
9 Lafayette Avenue, Butler, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Inviting and impeccably maintained, this meticulous Cape Cod with 1 car detached garage features 3 BR's and 2 Full BA's with bright rooms and plenty of natural sunlight.
Results within 5 miles of Bloomingdale

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
31 Green Terrace Way
31 Green Terrace Way, Passaic County, NJ
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4800 sqft
Remarks: Five spacious bedrooms, four bathrooms, wood floors, kitchen with center island and breakfast counter, laundry room, brick fireplace, enclosed patio with lots of windows, full basement and huge yard Huge lot +/- 4.0 acre lot.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
30 NEW ST
30 New Street, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1548 sqft
Expanded 3 bedroom Ranch! Meticulously maintained, newly refinished hardwood floors, eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and walk out to trex deck overlooking large private yard! large family room, living room, full bath with shower stall

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
45 Blakely Lane
45 Blakely Lane, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Very well maintained first floor of a 2 family home. All hardwood floors, spacious living area and eat-in kitchen. Tenant has use of rear deck and huge back yard. Full, unfinished basement. Two off street parking spaces.
Results within 10 miles of Bloomingdale
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
45 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,861
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,996
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
$
Contact for Availability
Rachel Gardens
67 Chapin Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1100 sqft
Just a stone's throw from the lake, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes are spacious and well-equipped. Units offer one-floor living, upgraded finishes, ample storage and private construction.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
Singac
2 Units Available
Cedar Village
14 Montclair Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,970
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
715 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cedar Village in Essex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
North Haledon
Contact for Availability
Wayne Village
27 Lancaster Ct Apt. B, Franklin Lakes, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
904 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers a large dog park, on-site fitness center, and pool area. Colonial-style community. Apartments offer hardwood floors and updated appliances. About 20 miles from Manhattan.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Haledon
1 Unit Available
2 John St 306
2 John Street, Haledon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1545 sqft
2 JOHN STREET, UNIT 306, HALEDON - Property Id: 286759 JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!! Nice size two bedrooms with three bathrooms Loft style apartment, located in Haledon! Just 1-minute walk to 24/7 bus stop on Belmont Ave & John St, get to New

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
385 GODWIN AVE
385 Godwin Avenue, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
First Floor of Two Family Home, Features Include: Two generous Size Bedrooms with Hardwood Floors, Living Room with Hardwood Floor, Updated Eat-In-Kitchen with Tile Floor & Stainless Steel Appliances First Floor of Two Family Home, Features Include:

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Totowa
1 Unit Available
239-241 UNION BLVD
239-241 Union Boulevard, Totowa, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Excellent Opportunity To Rent An Updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Located Near Everything! This Recently Renovated Top Floor Unit Features An Updated Kitchen With Newer Appliances, Washer & Dryer, Large Full Bathroom, 3 Generous Sized Bedrooms, & Newer

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
29 Genoble Rd
29 Genoble Road, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Don't miss this light and neutral condo in Montville Chase where you can enjoy the pool, tennis, and jogging track. Come see this open floor plan with two decks, one from the living room and the other from the master bedroom.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
688 ROUTE 202
688 Rt 202 South, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Hurry,Don't Miss Out, Unique Opportunity ,available now, Gorgeous, Luxury Unit, all High End Features, located in the Heart of Towoco's New Town Square Village!!! You will be delighted by this Spacious Open Airy Floor Plan, featuring Custom Kitchen

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Totowa
1 Unit Available
12 JEFFERSON PL
12 Jefferson Place, Totowa, NJ
Studio
$1,650
RENT THIS COZY-CLEAN & BRIGHT 2 BDRS APARTMENT-2ND FLOOR IN TOTOWA - EAT-KITCHEN, DINING-ROOM COMBINED WITH LIVING-ROOM AND 1 BATH-ROOM. ALL BRAND-NEW HARD WOOD FLOORS & NEW STOVE. CLOSE TO PARK, NJ TRANSP.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
14 Wenonah Ct
14 Wenonah Court, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Ready set move to this spacious colonial on dead end street backing to state land. Home Features 3Br with 2nd Floor Office. Hardwood Floors, Fireplace. Granite Kitchen. 1 Car Garage. Open Floorplan. Large Rooms. Ready and Avail to Occupy.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
87 Main Street
87 Main Street, Lincoln Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental conveniently located on large estate.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Bloomingdale, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bloomingdale renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

