35 Apartments for rent in Bloomingdale, NJ with balcony

Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
4 Units Available
Treetop Apartments
117 Treetop Ct, Bloomingdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
761 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2173 sqft
Enjoy such amenities as High Speed Internet, ceiling fans, and window coverings. Our on-site management will meet your needs in a friendly and efficient manner.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
19 Units Available
Avalon Bloomingdale
267 Union Ave, Bloomingdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,975
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1437 sqft
Ideally situated near Riverdale, Butler and Pompton Lakes. Also just 30 miles outside of Manhattan. Each apartment features a gourmet kitchen. On-site clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Garage car parking available.
Results within 1 mile of Bloomingdale

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1007 RINGWOOD AVE
1007 Ringwood Avenue, Wanaque, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Nice Size Rooms, Eat-In Kitchen, Enclosed Porch, Plenty of Parking, Use of Washer & Dryer in Basement, Close to Shopping. Bus to New York City Port Authority with Several Stops on Ringwood Avenue.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
3111 RAMAPO CT
3111 Ramapo Court, Riverdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Beautiful 1 bedrm 1 bath unit. Kitchen w/ granite counters breakfast bar,Refrig, Gas stove Microwave and DW. Walk in closet in bedrm washer dryer in unit plus a terrace. Clubhouse / Gym, Pool, basketball & tennis court.
Results within 5 miles of Bloomingdale
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Riverdale
14 Units Available
Reserve at Riverdale
6000 Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,846
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,286
1162 sqft
Spacious inside and out, these 1- and 2-bedroom apartments have stylish kitchens and living areas. There are several parks in the neighborhood, including beautiful Mountainside Park, situated by I-287.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
86 FARMINGDALE RD
86 Farmingdale Road, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1689 sqft
You do not want to miss this impeccable spacious, updated 3-bed 1.5-bath, split lvl that has it all including renov EIK w/SS appliances, granite counters, brkfast bar; renov baths; big 2-car garage.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
31 Green Terrace Way
31 Green Terrace Way, Passaic County, NJ
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4800 sqft
Remarks: Five spacious bedrooms, four bathrooms, wood floors, kitchen with center island and breakfast counter, laundry room, brick fireplace, enclosed patio with lots of windows, full basement and huge yard Huge lot +/- 4.0 acre lot.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Pompton Lakes
1 Unit Available
1416 RIVEREDGE DR
1416 Riveredge Drive, Pompton Lakes, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Smartly Renovated Cape, ready for you to rent! New and updated eat in Kitchen, Bathrooms, paint and flooring! Drive in to 2 car driveway with attached carport with shed, and behind large deck overlooking large yard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
30 NEW ST
30 New Street, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1548 sqft
Expanded 3 bedroom Ranch! Meticulously maintained, newly refinished hardwood floors, eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and walk out to trex deck overlooking large private yard! large family room, living room, full bath with shower stall

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
10 PARKSIDE CT
10 Parkside Court, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
AVAIL JUNE 1 - SPACIOUS, UPDATED & HANDICAPPED ACCESSIBLE, 2 BEDROOM FIRST FLOOR CONDO WITH AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN, GARAGE AND STORAGE. IN UNIT LAUNDRY (WASHER-DRYER INC) AND OUT DOOR PATIO SPACE. NEUTRAL, CLEAN AND WELL MAINTAINED.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
49 HARRISON RD
49 Harrison Street, Riverdale, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Great 1st floor apartment in Riverdale! Great space on quiet street! Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, 2 Bedrooms (2nd bedroom is good for small bedroom or office). Deck and yard. Shared laundry in garage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
45 Blakely Lane
45 Blakely Lane, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Very well maintained first floor of a 2 family home. All hardwood floors, spacious living area and eat-in kitchen. Tenant has use of rear deck and huge back yard. Full, unfinished basement. Two off street parking spaces.
Results within 10 miles of Bloomingdale
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
45 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,861
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,996
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
29 Units Available
Avalon Boonton
1 Avalon Way, Boonton, NJ
Studio
$1,540
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,915
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,655
1273 sqft
Avalon Boonton is just a half mile from New Jersey Transit and offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for lease.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
$
Contact for Availability
Rachel Gardens
67 Chapin Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1100 sqft
Just a stone's throw from the lake, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes are spacious and well-equipped. Units offer one-floor living, upgraded finishes, ample storage and private construction.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
22 Woody Trail
22 Woody Trail, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1531 sqft
TWO BEDROOMS , OFFICE, AND DEN. HUGE GREAT ROOM INCLUDES LIVING ROOM/KITCHEN, DINING , ENTRANCE ROOM. TWO FULL BATHS,DECKS UPSTAIRS AND DOWN,. OUTDOOR FIREPLACE, LAKE VIEWS, WALK TO BEACH AND WALK TO NYC BUS STOP.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hawthorne
1 Unit Available
9 West prospect st
9 West Prospect Street, Hawthorne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 61558 Large 3 bedroom apartment on 2nd floor , beautiful deck ,and nice view . Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Franklin Lakes
1 Unit Available
994 PINES TER
994 Pines Terrace, Franklin Lakes, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
LARGE COLONIAL CAPE ON A FABULOUS NEIGHBORHOOD. FIRST FLOOR:FLR WITH ADDITIONAL RM OFF OF FDR/CHERRY PLANK FLOORS.MEIK W/OAK CABINETS,LARGE PANTRY,FAMILY RM W/WALLS OF WINDOWS OVERLOOKING TO NICE PRIVATE YARD W/SMALL DECK.TWO GOOD SIZE BRS,FBATH.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
27 Risley Rd
27 Risley Road, Passaic County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
700 sqft
Welcome To This Spacious 1 Bedroom Rental Home Ready To Go! Large Living & Dining Rooms Offer An Open Floor Plan With Wood Burning Stove! 1 Car Garage For Storage Plus Abundant Parking! See It Today! The Home Features 1 Large Bedroom With Good

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
385 GODWIN AVE
385 Godwin Avenue, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
First Floor of Two Family Home, Features Include: Two generous Size Bedrooms with Hardwood Floors, Living Room with Hardwood Floor, Updated Eat-In-Kitchen with Tile Floor & Stainless Steel Appliances First Floor of Two Family Home, Features Include:

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
39 THOMAS TER
39 Thomas Terrace, Passaic County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,100
4130 sqft
Amazing CH Colonial with 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, 2C garage, basement and more! Ideal for RELOCATION or Transfer to NYC area.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Singac
1 Unit Available
730 MAIN ST
730 Main St, Singac, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Second floor unit with a deck off the dining area. Very, very large rooms and a very open space. Plenty of parking. Washer and dryer in unit. Tenant must maintain PSEG service contract on a/c-heat

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
29 Genoble Rd
29 Genoble Road, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Don't miss this light and neutral condo in Montville Chase where you can enjoy the pool, tennis, and jogging track. Come see this open floor plan with two decks, one from the living room and the other from the master bedroom.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
82 Fairview Dr
82 Fairview Drive, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Great 2 Bedroom Home In Upper Greenwood Lake Ready To Go! Renovated in 2004! Open Living/Dining Room w/ Plush Carpeting! Kitchen w/ Plenty Of Cabinet & Counter Space! Close To School & State Park!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Bloomingdale, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bloomingdale renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

