/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 5:02 PM
39 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bloomingdale, NJ
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
19 Units Available
Avalon Bloomingdale
267 Union Ave, Bloomingdale, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1165 sqft
Ideally situated near Riverdale, Butler and Pompton Lakes. Also just 30 miles outside of Manhattan. Each apartment features a gourmet kitchen. On-site clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Garage car parking available.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
3 Units Available
Treetop Apartments
117 Treetop Ct, Bloomingdale, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
761 sqft
Enjoy such amenities as High Speed Internet, ceiling fans, and window coverings. Our on-site management will meet your needs in a friendly and efficient manner.
Results within 1 mile of Bloomingdale
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pompton Lakes
1 Unit Available
21 Lakeside Ave
21 Lakeside Ave, Pompton Lakes, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1051 sqft
Available 07/01/20 NEW CONSTRUCTION LUXURY APARTMENTS - Property Id: 274253 ***NEW CONSTRUCTION BUILT 2020*** Lakeside residence is conveniently located within the downtown of Pompton Lakes, close to shopping, dining, entertainment and parks! Our
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
818 RIVER PL
818 River Place, Butler, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Beautiful End Unit First Floor River Place Townhouse on riverfront for rent. Available immediately. Enjoy open concept kitchen, dining, and living room combo with 9 ft ceilings and and a full bath on main level.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1007 RINGWOOD AVE
1007 Ringwood Avenue, Wanaque, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Nice Size Rooms, Eat-In Kitchen, Enclosed Porch, Plenty of Parking, Use of Washer & Dryer in Basement, Close to Shopping. Bus to New York City Port Authority with Several Stops on Ringwood Avenue.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
2205 RAMAPO CT
2205 Ramapo Court, Riverdale, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1152 sqft
Welcome to The Grande! Beautiful Hickory model features a larger than normal master BR w/ample living space. This unit has a lovely gourmet kitchen w/ granite counter tops, SS appliances, center island, upgraded cabinets.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Pompton Lakes
1 Unit Available
428 MIDLAND AVE
428 Midland Avenue, Pompton Lakes, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
750 sqft
This 750 sq ft 2 bedroom 1 bath is located in a two family home on the 2nd floor with hardwood floors throughout, living room and eat in kitchen with built in wall oven and cooktop and tons of cabinets.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
6 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT
6 Mountainview Ct, Riverdale, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
NICE FIRST FLOOR UNIT. MUST HAVE CREDIT REPORT. WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS. POOL,TENNIS COURTS AND GYM . MUST SHOW PROOF OF INCOME.
Results within 5 miles of Bloomingdale
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Riverdale
14 Units Available
Reserve at Riverdale
6000 Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1162 sqft
Spacious inside and out, these 1- and 2-bedroom apartments have stylish kitchens and living areas. There are several parks in the neighborhood, including beautiful Mountainside Park, situated by I-287.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
529 colfax road
529 Colfax Road, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Available 06/15/20 2 Bedroom apartment newly renovated in Pvt house - Property Id: 292933 2 bedroom apartment ,newly renovated in private house next to pines lake.Serene,peaceful location with a nature park and lakes close by.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
7220 Richmond Rd
7220 Richmond Road, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Open Living/Dining Room Plus A Roomy Kitchen! Master Bedroom With Expansive Walk-In Closet Plus A Second Bedroom With Closet! Full Hall Bath With Walk-In Shower & New Stackable Washer/Dryer In Closet! 3 Heat Pump Units For Heating/Cooling! Bald
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
10 PARKSIDE CT
10 Parkside Court, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
AVAIL JUNE 1 - SPACIOUS, UPDATED & HANDICAPPED ACCESSIBLE, 2 BEDROOM FIRST FLOOR CONDO WITH AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN, GARAGE AND STORAGE. IN UNIT LAUNDRY (WASHER-DRYER INC) AND OUT DOOR PATIO SPACE. NEUTRAL, CLEAN AND WELL MAINTAINED.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
49 HARRISON RD
49 Harrison Street, Riverdale, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Great 1st floor apartment in Riverdale! Great space on quiet street! Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, 2 Bedrooms (2nd bedroom is good for small bedroom or office). Deck and yard. Shared laundry in garage.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
45 Blakely Lane
45 Blakely Lane, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Very well maintained first floor of a 2 family home. All hardwood floors, spacious living area and eat-in kitchen. Tenant has use of rear deck and huge back yard. Full, unfinished basement. Two off street parking spaces.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
7204 Richmond Rd
7204 Richmond Road, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
957 sqft
Welcome To This Lovely Alexandria Main Floor 2 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath Condominium In Building 7 Of Bald Eagle Commons, An Active 55+ Adult Community! This One Cannot Be Missed! Open Living/Dining Room Plus A Roomy Kitchen! Master Bedroom With
Results within 10 miles of Bloomingdale
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
29 Units Available
Avalon Boonton
1 Avalon Way, Boonton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,655
1273 sqft
Avalon Boonton is just a half mile from New Jersey Transit and offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for lease.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
43 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,196
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
$
Contact for Availability
Rachel Gardens
67 Chapin Rd, Caldwell, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1100 sqft
Just a stone's throw from the lake, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes are spacious and well-equipped. Units offer one-floor living, upgraded finishes, ample storage and private construction.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
Singac
2 Units Available
Cedar Village
14 Montclair Ave, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
715 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cedar Village in Essex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
North Haledon
Contact for Availability
Wayne Village
27 Lancaster Ct Apt. B, Franklin Lakes, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
904 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers a large dog park, on-site fitness center, and pool area. Colonial-style community. Apartments offer hardwood floors and updated appliances. About 20 miles from Manhattan.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Haledon
1 Unit Available
2 John St 306
2 John Street, Haledon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1545 sqft
2 JOHN STREET, UNIT 306, HALEDON - Property Id: 286759 JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!! Nice size two bedrooms with three bathrooms Loft style apartment, located in Haledon! Just 1-minute walk to 24/7 bus stop on Belmont Ave & John St, get to New
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Haledon
1 Unit Available
80 John Ryle Ave 2
80 John Ryle Avenue, Haledon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2 bedroom rental - Property Id: 285303 Fully renovated 2 bedroom apartment, open concept with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, recess lighting throughout, marble tile bathroom, spacious closets, mudroom space Apply
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
140 Dickinson Manor
140 Dickinson Lane, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1626 sqft
Monthly Rent$3,285 -to $5,270 Description You will also enjoy a full size washer and dryer, large kitchen with pantry and home office space in this home. Some of the Bishop floor plans have a gas fireplace.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Northside
1 Unit Available
68 N 7th St
68 North 7th Street, Paterson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
625 sqft
2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom apartment 3rd floor, renovated floors, bathtub, newly painted. Details for Showing Visit: https://PPIGroupLLC.
Similar Pages
Bloomingdale 1 BedroomsBloomingdale 2 BedroomsBloomingdale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBloomingdale 3 Bedrooms
Bloomingdale Apartments with BalconyBloomingdale Apartments with GarageBloomingdale Apartments with ParkingBloomingdale Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJHarrison, NJ
Westwood, NJLodi, NJUpper Montclair, NJRutherford, NJRidgefield, NJSecaucus, NJGlen Ridge, NJWharton, NJRidgefield Park, NJNew Providence, NJHasbrouck Heights, NJMorris Plains, NJ