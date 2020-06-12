/
3 bedroom apartments
27 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bloomingdale, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
19 Units Available
Avalon Bloomingdale
267 Union Ave, Bloomingdale, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1437 sqft
Ideally situated near Riverdale, Butler and Pompton Lakes. Also just 30 miles outside of Manhattan. Each apartment features a gourmet kitchen. On-site clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Garage car parking available.
Last updated June 12 at 09:02pm
4 Units Available
Treetop Apartments
117 Treetop Ct, Bloomingdale, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2173 sqft
Enjoy such amenities as High Speed Internet, ceiling fans, and window coverings. Our on-site management will meet your needs in a friendly and efficient manner.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
50 GLENWILD AVE
50 Glenwild Avenue, Bloomingdale, NJ
Well located, spacious and clean 4 bedroom 3 bath corner unit in a well maintained pre-war building. Access to a 24-hour doorman and scenic courtyard.
Results within 1 mile of Bloomingdale
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
9 LAFAYETTE AVE
9 Lafayette Avenue, Butler, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Inviting and impeccably maintained, this meticulous Cape Cod with 1 car detached garage features 3 BR's and 2 Full BA's with bright rooms and plenty of natural sunlight.
Results within 5 miles of Bloomingdale
Last updated June 11 at 08:03pm
1 Unit Available
297 TERHUNE DR
297 Terhune Drive, Passaic County, NJ
In law suite in walkout lower level includes kitchen, bath, bedroom, rec rm, family room.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
86 FARMINGDALE RD
86 Farmingdale Road, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1689 sqft
You do not want to miss this impeccable spacious, updated 3-bed 1.5-bath, split lvl that has it all including renov EIK w/SS appliances, granite counters, brkfast bar; renov baths; big 2-car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
31 Green Terrace Way
31 Green Terrace Way, Passaic County, NJ
Remarks: Five spacious bedrooms, four bathrooms, wood floors, kitchen with center island and breakfast counter, laundry room, brick fireplace, enclosed patio with lots of windows, full basement and huge yard Huge lot +/- 4.0 acre lot.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Pompton Lakes
1 Unit Available
1416 RIVEREDGE DR
1416 Riveredge Drive, Pompton Lakes, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Smartly Renovated Cape, ready for you to rent! New and updated eat in Kitchen, Bathrooms, paint and flooring! Drive in to 2 car driveway with attached carport with shed, and behind large deck overlooking large yard.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
752 West Shore Drive
752 West Shore Drive, Kinnelon, NJ
Beautifully renovated home sitting on over an acre of property; Large bathrooms and bedrooms, unique floor plan. private back yard. Lake views. Legendary home with amazing neighborhood. Near the beach. Great for the outdoors. Gated/secure community.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
30 NEW ST
30 New Street, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1548 sqft
Expanded 3 bedroom Ranch! Meticulously maintained, newly refinished hardwood floors, eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and walk out to trex deck overlooking large private yard! large family room, living room, full bath with shower stall
Results within 10 miles of Bloomingdale
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
29 Units Available
Avalon Boonton
1 Avalon Way, Boonton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1393 sqft
Avalon Boonton is just a half mile from New Jersey Transit and offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for lease.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hawthorne
1 Unit Available
9 West prospect st
9 West Prospect Street, Hawthorne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 61558 Large 3 bedroom apartment on 2nd floor , beautiful deck ,and nice view . Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Franklin Lakes
1 Unit Available
994 PINES TER
994 Pines Terrace, Franklin Lakes, NJ
LARGE COLONIAL CAPE ON A FABULOUS NEIGHBORHOOD. FIRST FLOOR:FLR WITH ADDITIONAL RM OFF OF FDR/CHERRY PLANK FLOORS.MEIK W/OAK CABINETS,LARGE PANTRY,FAMILY RM W/WALLS OF WINDOWS OVERLOOKING TO NICE PRIVATE YARD W/SMALL DECK.TWO GOOD SIZE BRS,FBATH.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
319 CHURCH ST
319 Church Street, Boonton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Avail 8/1/2020 3 Bedroom 1 bath w/walk-up attic for storage. 2nd floor of 2 family home. Large bedrooms & bath. Central Air. HW floors. Close to town center, schools, public trans, parks and Lakeland Hills YMCA.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
39 THOMAS TER
39 Thomas Terrace, Passaic County, NJ
Amazing CH Colonial with 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, 2C garage, basement and more! Ideal for RELOCATION or Transfer to NYC area.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Totowa
1 Unit Available
239-241 UNION BLVD
239-241 Union Boulevard, Totowa, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Excellent Opportunity To Rent An Updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Located Near Everything! This Recently Renovated Top Floor Unit Features An Updated Kitchen With Newer Appliances, Washer & Dryer, Large Full Bathroom, 3 Generous Sized Bedrooms, & Newer
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
38 ALBA PL
38 Alba Place, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
Fully Renovated spacious 5 bedroom 3 Bath 2 Car garage. Oversized Master with walk-in closet. Cul-de-sac, quite peaceful street. hard wood floors. spacious walkout ground floor with a fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
967 HAMBURG TPKE
967 Hamburg Turnpike, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2/3 bedroom rental. 1 bedroom has no closet. Brand new kitchen. Full unfinished basement can be used as storage. Adjacent to this unit is 3 small rooms and 1/2 bath that can be rented for an additional fee.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
789 Alps Road
789 Alps Road, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1400 sqft
789 Alps Road Available 05/15/20 Large Private Property With In-groung Pool - Wayne New Jersey - 1.3 acres tranquil backyard with beautiful sunset, 20x40 in-ground pool for long summer days and sledding in winter snow.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
112 STEVENS AVE
112 Stevens Avenue, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1700 sqft
New Construction - Industrial Loft Townhouses. 3 bed, 3.5 bath units with each bedroom having its own luxury bathroom and shower. Central Air, washer/Dryer in unit, Quartz Counter-tops, New stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
21 BONNIEVIEW LN
21 Bonnieview Lane, Morris County, NJ
YOUNG COLONIAL RENTAL-GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD-ALL THE BELLS AND WHISTLES- GOURMET KIT, GRANITE, SS APPLIANCES,-,CENTER ISLAND, HDWD FLRS, 1ST FLOOR BDRM/OFFICE WITH FULL BATH..
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
179 BREWSTER RD
179 Brewster Road, Bergen County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
3000 sqft
END UNIT IN A LUXURY TOWNHOME COMPLEX! "CHATHAM MODEL" ONLY THE BEST! OVER 3000 SQ FT OF COMFORT AND STYLE, 2 STORY ENTRANCE FOYER, RECESSED LIGHTS,WOOD RAILINGS, SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM W/ FIREPLACE AND DINING ROOM, ULRICH DESIGNED KITCHEN W/
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
15 NEWFIELD RD
15 Newfield Road, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Large Home, Ready to rent asap, Nice level yard, All Rooms are Large
Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
13 W LAKE DR
13 Lake Dr W, Passaic County, NJ
Welcome to Packanack Lake! Property is in most desirable lake community (lake priveleges not included, tenant can pay direct to Association). Opportunity not to be missed. Home has updated kitchen and bathrooms.
