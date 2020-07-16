Apartment List
/
NJ
/
butler
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:49 AM

17 Apartments for rent in Butler, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Butler renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
15 Summit Ave
15 Summit Avenue, Butler, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1368 sqft
Welcome To This Lovely 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Ranch Home On A Dead-End Street With Easy Access To Route 23 & Schools! Enjoy A Lovely Front Porch & Spacious Level Backyard! Don't Miss This One! This Home Offers An Expansive Living Room With Hardwood

1 of 17

Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
9 LAFAYETTE AVE
9 Lafayette Avenue, Butler, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Inviting and impeccably maintained, this meticulous Cape Cod with 1 car detached garage features 3 BR's and 2 Full BA's with bright rooms and plenty of natural sunlight.
Results within 5 miles of Butler

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1019 RINGWOOD AVE
1019 Ringwood Avenue, Wanaque, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Unit #4 of a newer construction 4-unit TWH Complex. First floor has hardwood floors, kitchen has all brand new S.S.Appliances. Second floor has 2 Nice Br's, Mbr with a bath, main bath and new wall to wall carpet. Attic has lots of room for storage.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5 ALPINE RD
5 Alpine Road, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful renovated 2 bed 1 bath 2nd floor rental in sought after Towaco section of Montville! Enter into updated eat-in Kitchen with tile floors, newer cabinets and newer applicances! Kitchen flows into the open living room with gleaming hardwood

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
30 NEW ST
30 New Street, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1548 sqft
Expanded 3 bedroom Ranch! Meticulously maintained, newly refinished hardwood floors, eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and walk out to trex deck overlooking large private yard! large family room, living room, full bath with shower stall

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1102 CHATFIELD DR
1102 Chatfield Drive, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Lovely 2 Bedroom 2.
Results within 10 miles of Butler
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
North Haledon
Wayne Village
27 Lancaster Ct Apt. B, Franklin Lakes, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
904 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers a large dog park, on-site fitness center, and pool area. Colonial-style community. Apartments offer hardwood floors and updated appliances. About 20 miles from Manhattan.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 9 at 09:04 PM
Contact for Availability
Rachel Gardens
67 Chapin Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1100 sqft
Just a stone's throw from the lake, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes are spacious and well-equipped. Units offer one-floor living, upgraded finishes, ample storage and private construction.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
35 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,692
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,708
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
2 Units Available
St. Charles
1000 Bloomfield Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
840 sqft
A quiet community with a great location. The Saint Charles Apartments sit in close proximity to shopping, entertainment, and is a short distance to major highways and Routes 46, 280 and 80.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
173 RAYMOUND BLVD
173 Raymound Boulevard, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home with open floor plan, backing to the woods. Dramatic 2 story foyer, fireplace in the living room, and with hardwood floor on the 1st level.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
125 WILSON ST
125 Wilson Street, Boonton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Great 1 bedroom apartment in 3 family home in desirable flats section of Boonton. First floor boasts living room, bedroom, kitchen and great sun porch as added living space. Hardwood floors and high ceilings give this apartment a great feel.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
25 POST LN
25 Post Ln, Passaic County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Nice 4 Bedroom, 2 bath home in residential area. Hardwood floors, Laundry room, dishwasher included. Large backyard - long driveway for parking. NO FLOOD! Landlord will pay first $200 a month of gas/electric/heating bill.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3 BALD NOB RD
3 Bald Nob Road, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Welcome to Cedar Lake in Desirable Denville Twp, where you will enjoy two beaches for swimming, boating and fishing, a club house, Tennis, Basketball and Volley Ball Courts, as well as ice skating and ice fishing in the winter! A beautiful stone

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
29 Genoble Rd
29 Genoble Road, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Don't miss this light and neutral condo in Montville Chase where you can enjoy the pool, tennis, and jogging track. Come see this open floor plan with two decks, one from the living room and the other from the master bedroom.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
180-136 LITTLETON RD
180 Littleton Rd, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Clean as a whistle and with brand new kitchen! Available September 1. Laundry facility in complex; Community pool Renovated one bed, one bath apartment in Cambridge Village with new kitchen and new paint throughout. Hardwood floors.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
11 Melody Ln
11 Melody Lane, Passaic County, NJ
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Welcome To This Lovely 3 Bedroom, 1 Updated Full Bath Ranch Home Near Town Center With Large Level Yard, Florida/3 Season Room, 1 Car Attached Garage, Full Unfinished Basement, Eat-In Kitchen & More! This Home Offers A Spacious Living Room With
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Butler, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Butler renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Butler 2 BedroomsButler 3 BedroomsButler Apartments with Balconies
Butler Apartments with GaragesButler Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Butler Apartments with ParkingButler Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJBayonne, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJ
East Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJ
Westwood, NJLodi, NJUpper Montclair, NJRoselle, NJRockaway, NJWoodbury, NYWarwick, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeEssex County College
Hudson County Community College