1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:19 PM
13 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bloomingdale, NJ
16 Units Available
Avalon Bloomingdale
267 Union Ave, Bloomingdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,975
804 sqft
Ideally situated near Riverdale, Butler and Pompton Lakes. Also just 30 miles outside of Manhattan. Each apartment features a gourmet kitchen. On-site clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Garage car parking available.
4 Units Available
Treetop Apartments
117 Treetop Ct, Bloomingdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
659 sqft
Enjoy such amenities as High Speed Internet, ceiling fans, and window coverings. Our on-site management will meet your needs in a friendly and efficient manner.
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
3111 RAMAPO CT
3111 Ramapo Court, Riverdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Beautiful 1 bedrm 1 bath unit. Kitchen w/ granite counters breakfast bar,Refrig, Gas stove Microwave and DW. Walk in closet in bedrm washer dryer in unit plus a terrace. Clubhouse / Gym, Pool, basketball & tennis court.
Riverdale
14 Units Available
Reserve at Riverdale
6000 Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,846
858 sqft
Spacious inside and out, these 1- and 2-bedroom apartments have stylish kitchens and living areas. There are several parks in the neighborhood, including beautiful Mountainside Park, situated by I-287.
28 Units Available
Avalon Boonton
1 Avalon Way, Boonton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,925
963 sqft
Avalon Boonton is just a half mile from New Jersey Transit and offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for lease.
45 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,861
875 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Contact for Availability
Rachel Gardens
67 Chapin Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1000 sqft
Just a stone's throw from the lake, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes are spacious and well-equipped. Units offer one-floor living, upgraded finishes, ample storage and private construction.
Singac
2 Units Available
Cedar Village
14 Montclair Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,970
675 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cedar Village in Essex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
North Haledon
Contact for Availability
Wayne Village
27 Lancaster Ct Apt. B, Franklin Lakes, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
705 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers a large dog park, on-site fitness center, and pool area. Colonial-style community. Apartments offer hardwood floors and updated appliances. About 20 miles from Manhattan.
1 Unit Available
11 NOKOMIS AVE
11 Nokomis Avenue, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1 bed, 1 bath single family home with bonus office. All on 1 level. Open, bright living room flows to the kitchen. 2 car garage & driveway. Laundry in unit. Pets negotiable. Available August 1. Adorable single family cottage in Lake Hiawatha.
1 Unit Available
27 Risley Rd
27 Risley Road, Passaic County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
700 sqft
Welcome To This Spacious 1 Bedroom Rental Home Ready To Go! Large Living & Dining Rooms Offer An Open Floor Plan With Wood Burning Stove! 1 Car Garage For Storage Plus Abundant Parking! See It Today! The Home Features 1 Large Bedroom With Good
1 Unit Available
688 ROUTE 202
688 Rt 202 South, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Hurry,Don't Miss Out, Unique Opportunity ,available now, Gorgeous, Luxury Unit, all High End Features, located in the Heart of Towoco's New Town Square Village!!! You will be delighted by this Spacious Open Airy Floor Plan, featuring Custom Kitchen
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
463 PREAKNESS AVE
463 Preakness Avenue, Paterson, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Your Next Potential Paterson apartment! Located in a very residential area, this 1 Bedroom apartment is a great option! This unit provides you with a living room, kitchen, 1 spacious bedroom, and 1 full bath! It offers you 1 car parking for an
