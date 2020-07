Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters oven recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym playground pool internet access package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bocce court cc payments conference room e-payments fire pit green community guest parking key fob access lobby online portal sauna

Lifestyle and location meet perfectly at The Austin Apartment Homes, where our residents enjoy unparalleled services and features. Our perfect Southern New Jersey Location is close to everything yet nestled within a beautiful wooded site providing the peaceful convenience you’ll appreciate in your new home. We’re minutes from the upscale shops and restaurants at the Deptford Mall and access to all the major highways including Routes 55, 42, 676, 295, 95, 76 and the NJ Turnpike is quick and easy. Commuters working in the Cherry Hill / Marlton areas will appreciate the congestion-free drive, and our Philadelphia commuters always comment on the ease of access to Center City Philadelphia via the Walt Whitman or Ben Franklin bridges. Come and see our fantastic new clubhouse and leasing center with wi-fi cafe, resident lounge, and new fitness center. Our new apartments in Deptford, NJ blend traditional homey touches like inviting fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and full size washers and dryers