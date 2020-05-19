All apartments in Belford
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:29 AM

60 Golden Eye Lane

60 Golden Eye Lane · (917) 821-2514
Location

60 Golden Eye Lane, Belford, NJ 07758
Belford

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Avail. July 1st, 2020: Great Location: Dunes @ Shoal Habour in Port Monmouth provides sweeping water views overlooking NYC skyline & Verrizano Bridge. A commuters dream & a short distance to NYC via Waterway/Bedford Ferry. 3 bed/3.5 bath with loft townhome. Open floor plan featuring a 3 sided glass fireplace, dining room and an eat in kitchen with Granite counter tops. Decorative moldings, 2 balconies, stainless steel appl. & butler's pantry. Family room, Living room and Laundry room. Master bedroom boasts water views, walk-in closet and en-suite. Open loft space for office/fitness, plenty of closet and storage space. Clubhouse features pool, gym and private access to beach. 1 car Garage and 1 car parking driveway. 1 year lease required. Deposit and Credit check. Dogs considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Golden Eye Lane have any available units?
60 Golden Eye Lane has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 60 Golden Eye Lane have?
Some of 60 Golden Eye Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Golden Eye Lane currently offering any rent specials?
60 Golden Eye Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Golden Eye Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 60 Golden Eye Lane is pet friendly.
Does 60 Golden Eye Lane offer parking?
Yes, 60 Golden Eye Lane does offer parking.
Does 60 Golden Eye Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 Golden Eye Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Golden Eye Lane have a pool?
Yes, 60 Golden Eye Lane has a pool.
Does 60 Golden Eye Lane have accessible units?
No, 60 Golden Eye Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Golden Eye Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 Golden Eye Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Golden Eye Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 Golden Eye Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
