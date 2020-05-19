60 Golden Eye Lane

Amenities

Avail. July 1st, 2020: Great Location: Dunes @ Shoal Habour in Port Monmouth provides sweeping water views overlooking NYC skyline & Verrizano Bridge. A commuters dream & a short distance to NYC via Waterway/Bedford Ferry. 3 bed/3.5 bath with loft townhome. Open floor plan featuring a 3 sided glass fireplace, dining room and an eat in kitchen with Granite counter tops. Decorative moldings, 2 balconies, stainless steel appl. & butler's pantry. Family room, Living room and Laundry room. Master bedroom boasts water views, walk-in closet and en-suite. Open loft space for office/fitness, plenty of closet and storage space. Clubhouse features pool, gym and private access to beach. 1 car Garage and 1 car parking driveway. 1 year lease required. Deposit and Credit check. Dogs considered.