Beach Haven, NJ
Strathmore Gardens
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:51 AM

Strathmore Gardens

12 S Atlantic Ave · (732) 812-5286
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

12 S Atlantic Ave, Beach Haven, NJ 07747

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 079 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 835 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Strathmore Gardens.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
gym
The caring professional staff at Strathmore Gardens is dedicated to providing each of our residents with a quality home. We are committed to satisfying your needs with uncompromising integrity. Our community features a fabulous location, plenty of parking, professionally landscaped grounds, home-office service and 24-hour emergency maintenance service.

Our apartments feature private entrances, lots of closets, water, heat and hot water included, cooking gas included and window coverings.

Strathmore Gardens, we fit a home into every apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, Max weight 70lb each
Dogs
rent: $50 per dog/month
Cats
rent: $25 per cat/month
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Detached Garage: $50/month, Street. Garage lot. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Strathmore Gardens have any available units?
Strathmore Gardens has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Strathmore Gardens have?
Some of Strathmore Gardens's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Strathmore Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Strathmore Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Strathmore Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Strathmore Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Strathmore Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Strathmore Gardens offers parking.
Does Strathmore Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Strathmore Gardens offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Strathmore Gardens have a pool?
Yes, Strathmore Gardens has a pool.
Does Strathmore Gardens have accessible units?
No, Strathmore Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Strathmore Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Strathmore Gardens has units with dishwashers.
Does Strathmore Gardens have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Strathmore Gardens has units with air conditioning.
