Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access gym

The caring professional staff at Strathmore Gardens is dedicated to providing each of our residents with a quality home. We are committed to satisfying your needs with uncompromising integrity. Our community features a fabulous location, plenty of parking, professionally landscaped grounds, home-office service and 24-hour emergency maintenance service.



Our apartments feature private entrances, lots of closets, water, heat and hot water included, cooking gas included and window coverings.



Strathmore Gardens, we fit a home into every apartment.