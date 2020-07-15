Amenities
The caring professional staff at Strathmore Gardens is dedicated to providing each of our residents with a quality home. We are committed to satisfying your needs with uncompromising integrity. Our community features a fabulous location, plenty of parking, professionally landscaped grounds, home-office service and 24-hour emergency maintenance service.
Our apartments feature private entrances, lots of closets, water, heat and hot water included, cooking gas included and window coverings.
Strathmore Gardens, we fit a home into every apartment.