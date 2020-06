Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Wonderful Bay Head cape. Three full bedrooms and two full baths. Modern kitchen with plenty of room for entertaining. Rent amount is for week. This house is in mint condition and has a rear deck with awning and outside shower. We supply 6 beach badges and chairs. Bring your own towels and sun guard.