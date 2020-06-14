632 Main Avenue

Amenities

Winter Rental! This is not an annual rental. It has been rented for the summer. $1,200 per mos. Totally redone Studio apartment, close to beach, short walk to town & accessible to train. Features include beautiful hardwood floors, updated kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher & Haier stove, subway tile backsplash & quartz counter top,updated bath w/ wainscoting & tiled floor. There is a washer/dryer on premise, common front porch & back deck w/ grill & 1 off street parking space. No Pets, No Smoking. Avail for the winter @ $1,200 per mos.