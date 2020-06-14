All apartments in Bay Head
Find more places like 632 Main Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bay Head, NJ
/
632 Main Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:27 AM

632 Main Avenue

632 Main Ave · (732) 616-3729
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bay Head
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

632 Main Ave, Bay Head, NJ 08742
Bay Head

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Winter Rental! This is not an annual rental. It has been rented for the summer. $1,200 per mos. Totally redone Studio apartment, close to beach, short walk to town & accessible to train. Features include beautiful hardwood floors, updated kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher & Haier stove, subway tile backsplash & quartz counter top,updated bath w/ wainscoting & tiled floor. There is a washer/dryer on premise, common front porch & back deck w/ grill & 1 off street parking space. No Pets, No Smoking. Avail for the winter @ $1,200 per mos.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 632 Main Avenue have any available units?
632 Main Avenue has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 632 Main Avenue have?
Some of 632 Main Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 632 Main Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
632 Main Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 632 Main Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 632 Main Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bay Head.
Does 632 Main Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 632 Main Avenue does offer parking.
Does 632 Main Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 632 Main Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 632 Main Avenue have a pool?
No, 632 Main Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 632 Main Avenue have accessible units?
No, 632 Main Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 632 Main Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 632 Main Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 632 Main Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 632 Main Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 632 Main Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bay Head 2 BedroomsBay Head 3 Bedrooms
Bay Head Apartments with GarageBay Head Apartments with Parking
Bay Head Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJ
Toms River, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJ
Old Bridge, NJHighlands, NJPort Monmouth, NJLittle Silver, NJEast Atlantic Beach, NYOceanport, NJIselin, NJKeansburg, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity