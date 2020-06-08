All apartments in Bay Head
Last updated June 8 2020 at 2:58 AM

417 Main Avenue

417 Main Ave · (732) 616-3729
Location

417 Main Ave, Bay Head, NJ 08742
Bay Head

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2197 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
Summer Rental! Avail 6/20-6/27 @ $2,500 wk, 8/8- 9/12 @ $5,000 wk. Beach block 4 bedroom, 4 bath home ideally located 5 houses to the beach & 1/1/2 blocks to town. Features include hardwood floors on the 1st floor, living room, newer kitchen w/ adjacent dining area, wet bar & rec room w/ pool table, both with sliding glass doors that lead to a great back deck w/ retractable awning, gas grill, outdoor shower & fenced-in backyard. 2nd floor features a large master suite, 3 additional bedrooms & 2 more baths. Plenty of room & comfort for the whole family. Pet considered on a case by case basis w/ extra security & cleaning fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 Main Avenue have any available units?
417 Main Avenue has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 417 Main Avenue have?
Some of 417 Main Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 Main Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
417 Main Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 Main Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 417 Main Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 417 Main Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 417 Main Avenue does offer parking.
Does 417 Main Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 417 Main Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 Main Avenue have a pool?
No, 417 Main Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 417 Main Avenue have accessible units?
No, 417 Main Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 417 Main Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 417 Main Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 417 Main Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 417 Main Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
