417 Main Avenue

Amenities
Summer Rental! Avail 6/20-6/27 @ $2,500 wk, 8/8- 9/12 @ $5,000 wk. Beach block 4 bedroom, 4 bath home ideally located 5 houses to the beach & 1/1/2 blocks to town. Features include hardwood floors on the 1st floor, living room, newer kitchen w/ adjacent dining area, wet bar & rec room w/ pool table, both with sliding glass doors that lead to a great back deck w/ retractable awning, gas grill, outdoor shower & fenced-in backyard. 2nd floor features a large master suite, 3 additional bedrooms & 2 more baths. Plenty of room & comfort for the whole family. Pet considered on a case by case basis w/ extra security & cleaning fee.