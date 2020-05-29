All apartments in Bay Head
Last updated May 29 2020 at 7:04 PM

412 Lake Avenue

412 Lake Avenue · (732) 899-8202
Location

412 Lake Avenue, Bay Head, NJ 08742
Bay Head

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$17,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION ON TWILIGHT LAKE!!!! This new condo has been designed with every amenity you can think of. It offers 2 master suites, an open floor plan, huge center island, ss appliances, granite counter tops, washer/dryer. Enjoy lake views from both the deck and your own patio with a grill. There is plenty of storage for all your beach toys, bikes, paddle boards and kayak. Near the beach, Charlies of Bay Head, shopping and bakery. Come enjoy the very best of what Bay Head has to offer. This rental is available by the month or full season. . June $12,500,mo/July $17,500mo/August $17,500mo/Sep t$12,000 Summer already rented next avail mo. is Sept

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Lake Avenue have any available units?
412 Lake Avenue has a unit available for $17,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 412 Lake Avenue have?
Some of 412 Lake Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Lake Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
412 Lake Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Lake Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 412 Lake Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bay Head.
Does 412 Lake Avenue offer parking?
No, 412 Lake Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 412 Lake Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 412 Lake Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Lake Avenue have a pool?
No, 412 Lake Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 412 Lake Avenue have accessible units?
No, 412 Lake Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Lake Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 Lake Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 412 Lake Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 Lake Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
