412 Lake Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters new construction bbq/grill

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill new construction

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION ON TWILIGHT LAKE!!!! This new condo has been designed with every amenity you can think of. It offers 2 master suites, an open floor plan, huge center island, ss appliances, granite counter tops, washer/dryer. Enjoy lake views from both the deck and your own patio with a grill. There is plenty of storage for all your beach toys, bikes, paddle boards and kayak. Near the beach, Charlies of Bay Head, shopping and bakery. Come enjoy the very best of what Bay Head has to offer. This rental is available by the month or full season. . June $12,500,mo/July $17,500mo/August $17,500mo/Sep t$12,000 Summer already rented next avail mo. is Sept