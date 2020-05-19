172 Osborne Avenue

Amenities

Currently Booking for Summer of 2020!.......Summer Rental! Totally renovated...4 BR, 2 BA home ideally located , walking distance to beach & just a few blocks to town Center. Features hardwood floors Top of the line kitchen, gas grill, outdoor shower , central air . Utilities, linens & 4 beach badges included. July & August avail @ $4750 week. Owner will discount t for multiple weeks. June and Sept available at a discounted rate.* *Additional fee security Deposit and cleaning Fee. NO SMOKING & NO PETS.