Last updated July 23 2020 at 1:14 AM

66 Furnished Apartments for rent in Atlantic Highlands, NJ

Furnished apartments in Atlantic Highlands can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation... Read Guide >

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Atlantic Highlands
34 1/2 South Avenue
34 1/2 South Ave, Atlantic Highlands, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1130 sqft
WINTER RENTAL-Want to get away for the season? Just a ferry ride away from NYC, this 3 bedroom single family is available for a 10 month rental starting September 8, 2020. The home comes fully furnished.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Atlantic Highlands
98 First Avenue
98 1st Avenue, Atlantic Highlands, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
High visibility professional office, located in the central business district of Atlantic Highlands. This unit is furnished and ready for clients ASAP.
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
1187 Ocean Avenue
1187 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
864 sqft
WINTER/SPRING RENTAL - Unit 2 - Available September 15, 2020 Until May 15, 2021. Updated First Floor One Bedroom Furnished Condo In Ocean Ridge, An Oceanfront Complex For $1700 Per Month.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
610 Ocean Avenue
610 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,700
Spend Local's summer in Sea Bright. Beautiful ocean view 4 bedroom winter rental available Sept 15, located directly across from the beach. Spacious duplex home with 4 baths, driveway for parking.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
5 Maplewood Avenue
5 Maplewood Avenue, Rumson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1321 sqft
Fully furnished winter rental. What a location..... Short Stroll down to the beautiful Navesink River & charming downtown shops & restaurants. 3 bedrooms, 2/1/2 baths, covered front porch & 1 car garage.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Little Silver
41 Seven Bridges Road
41 Seven Bridges Road, Little Silver, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
2276 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL- Enjoy the sunset on your large patio overlooking park like settings with pond. 4 Large Bedrooms and Updated 2.1 bath Expanded Ranch. Hardwood floors, throughout, finished basement.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
31 Center Street
31 Center Street, Sea Bright, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1100 sqft
Available September, the best month of the year! Spend your mornings overlooking the Shrewsbury River and your evening watching incredible sunsets. ''The Crows Nest'' as it's called has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
1201 Ocean Avenue
1201 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
WINTER/SPRING RENTAL - WASHER AND DRYER In This Furnished Rental - Unit 58 - Beautifully Renovated Condo In Runaway Beach Complex. Available September 8, 2020 Until June 8, 2021.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Fair Haven
20 Rustic Terrace
20 Rustic Terrace, Fair Haven, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
Welcome to this spectacular newly renovated shore colonial located on a quiet and scenic cul-de-sac. Offering 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 half baths, a fully finished basement, screened in porch, home office and an extensive outdoor area.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
552 Ocean Avenue
552 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Winter Rental! Live at the beach in this Sea Bright gem of a home with amazing natural light and spectacular ocean views. Kitchen and baths have just been updated and the main level offers hardwood floors.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
27 Waterman Avenue
27 Waterman Avenue, Rumson, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
WINTER RENTAL - FABULOUS opportunity in coveted Rumson location! Beautiful winter rental in desired location has an open, stylish floor plan--light, airy and filled with coastal charm! Fantastic Rumson neighborhood is close to Sea Bright bridge,

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
2 Browns Dock Road
2 Browns Dock Road, Monmouth County, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$35,000
SUMMER RENTAL: Rare opportunity to enjoy a summer rental on the Navesink River with a boat dock for your personal boating pleasure. Enjoy the beautiful scenery along the river.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
26 Beach Street
26 Beach Street, Sea Bright, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
SUMMER RENTAL - Available September 1 $4000. Enjoy the wonderful beach, water views and all the fun Sea Bright offers from this updated 3 bedroom spacious seaside colonial. Freshly painted and hard wood floors throughout. Updated kitchen and baths.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
66 Waterman Avenue
66 Waterman Avenue, Rumson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2020 sqft
LUXURY FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL WITH RIVER VIEWS! Available Sept 1, 2020 thru June 30, 2021. Charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home, located in the West Park section of Rumson, overlooking the Shrewsbury River.

Last updated March 23 at 06:37 PM
1 Unit Available
4 Manchester Court
4 Manchester Court, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1st FLOOR SHADOW LAKE VILLAGE rental available ASAP! Fully furnished(if desired). Parking spot located a stones throw from the front door. Great opportunity!
Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
14 Units Available
Eatontown
Country Club
2 Country Club Road, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
870 sqft
Country Club Apartments are located at the hub of Jersey Shore, only 1 1/2 miles from the Garden State Parkway, and 1/4 mile from Route 35.

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
66
66 Middletown Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
3500 sqft
THIS NEWER BUILD TOWNHOUSE WITH ALL UPGRADES INCLUDED FEATURES: A HUGE MASTER BEDROOM (21 X 27) WITH SPACE FOR OFFICE OR SITTING ROOM AND A SPECTACULAR MASTER BATHROOM WITH JACUZZI, SHOWER STALL, DOUBLE SINK, ALL BEAUTIFULLY TILE.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
North Long Branch
2 Newport Court
2 Newport Court, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2200 sqft
Welcome to Sea Winds, a gorgeous community on the Shrewsbury River. FULLY FURNISHED Bright END unit oasis completely renovated 2020 from top to bottom no expense spared. 3 bedroom, 3.5 baths, 1 garage, 4 balconies, patio.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
308 S Lincoln Avenue
308 South Lincoln Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$3,625
WINTER RENTAL , STUDENTS RENTAL* SEPT-May 15 .

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Shrewsbury
65 Silverbrook Road
65 Silverbrook Road, Shrewsbury, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
Rent in style! Conveniently located to all forms of NYC tranportation, sits this lovely 3 bdrm 2 bath ranch. Serenity abounds with lovely gardens, private backyard and deck. Fashionably furnished with some high end pieces. Seperate home office.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Monmouth Beach
76 Seaview Avenue
76 Seaview Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3525 sqft
WINTER RENTAL..Spacious and bright contemporary featuring a great open floor plan with large rooms.Eat in kitchen has all the necessities needed along with a slider leading to deck. Huge sunken living room with wood burning double sided fireplace.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Monmouth Beach
46 Riverdale Avenue
46 Riverdale Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful WINTER FURNISHED RENTAL with Gorgeous Water Views and Stunning Western View Sunsets. 5 Bedrooms and 3 Full Baths. Enjoy all the decks and porches. Walk to the beach, town and school. Available Sept 15 2020 to May 15 2021.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Monmouth Beach
135 Wharfside Drive
135 Wharfside Drive, Monmouth Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1036 sqft
WINTER RENTAL. FULLY FURNISHED. Two bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, open kitchen, hardwood floors. Balcony with water views. Complex is located on the Shrewsbury River and 1.5 blocks to the beach. Bike storage and laundry facilities. No pets or smokers.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
West End
146 N Bath Avenue
146 Bath Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1900 sqft
WINTER RENTAL! Furnished. Dec 1 through end of May (includes Memorial Day Weekend!)Large private corner lot with beautiful high shrubbery for privacy.
