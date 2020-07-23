Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 1:03 AM

66 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Atlantic Highlands, NJ

2 bedroom apartments in Atlantic Highlands are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage ... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Atlantic Highlands
98 First Avenue
98 1st Avenue, Atlantic Highlands, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
High visibility professional office, located in the central business district of Atlantic Highlands. This unit is furnished and ready for clients ASAP.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Highlands
313 Shore Drive
313 Shore Drive, Highlands, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
This Lovely Charming Unit has 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and 2 half baths. Balcony off master bedroom. Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters and baths. Extra room behind garage and can be used as an entertainment room and has back yard/garden.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Highlands
330 Shore Drive
330 Shore Drive, Highlands, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Welcome home to this bright and airy second floor unit located in the desirable Bayview Condominium complex! This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit boasts an open concept floor plan with ocean views and a recently renovated kitchen and new flooring
2 Units Available
2 Units Available
Red Bank
Red Bank Terrace
275 Spring Street, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
808 sqft
Red Bank Terrace offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments featuring hardwood floors, ceiling fans, garages, and walk-in closets to name a few.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
118 Lexington Court
118 Lexington Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1210 sqft
Beautiful appointed Terrace 200 end unit.Spacious eat in kitchen with a large quartz bar top open to the living/dining area, perfect for entertaining family and friends. Wood like laminate floors in living and dining room. Updated baths.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Fair Haven
84 Battin Road
84 Battin Road, Fair Haven, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,875
1 sqft
This is the one! AMAZING opportunity to rent a fantastic ranch nestled on one of Fair Havens most coveted streets! Ready for IMMEDIATE occupancy! Featuring expansive great room w/ custom built ins and handsome wood burning fireplace, 2 generous

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
1 Osborne Place
1 Osborne Place, Sea Bright, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
830 sqft
Perfect Summer getaway! Enjoy local summer down the Shore!Centrally located! Kitchen with stainless steel appliances,granite counters,ceramic floors & updated bathroom.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
11 Wharf Avenue
11 Wharf Avenue, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
In the heart of Red Bank, steps away from marina, parks all the shopping and restaurants and vibrant cultural life...

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
596 Ocean Avenue
596 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Great ANNUAL rental in North Sea Bright. Fabulous oceanfront home with 4 decks. Plenty of parking and private access to beach. Two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Bonus room on round floor for storage. Washer dryer. Available 9/1/2020.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
22 New Street
22 New Street, Sea Bright, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Annual year round rental.... located downtown in the heart of Sea Bright. 2 Bdrm 1 Bath 1st floor of two family house walk to beaches and restaurants.... Available 7/1/20

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
244 Ocean Avenue
244 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Great ANNUAL rental in North Sea Bright. Access to river and ocean. Washer/Dryer in basement. Great neighborhood and access to all Sea Bright has to offer. Pets negotiable.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
102 April Way
102 April Way, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
Well appointed and spacious 2/3 bedroom town home with 2.5 baths. Large eat in kitchen with granite counters and breakfast bar. Open layout dining room offers plenty of space for entertaining.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
65 E River Road
65 East River Road, Rumson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 bath END UNIT condo available for rent!.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
23 Wallace Street
23 Wallace Street, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1617 sqft
Top Floor offering large private balcony. Built in 2009 The Metropolitan is a luxury residential building with fitness center, concierge, & secure underground parking.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Little Silver
55 Cheshire Square
55 Cheshire Square, Little Silver, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Exceptional townhouse unit in Cheshire Square. Large living room overlooking atrium. Formal dining room. Eat-in kitchen. First floor master bedroom. Den with bookshelves. Large storage room on 2nd floor. Handy to town center.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
216 Wedgewood Circle
216 Wedgewood Circle, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Come see this spacious upper level, open floor plan, 2 bedroom, 2 full bath unit with many closets and attic storage. Each bedroom has its own private bath! Laundry room with washer and dryer included and storage shelves, neutral carpet.
10 Units Available
10 Units Available
North Long Branch
Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
975 sqft
Located along the Shrewsbury River and just minutes from the ocean. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, large closets, and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, playground, gym and pool all on site.
14 Units Available
14 Units Available
Eatontown
Country Club
2 Country Club Road, Eatontown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
870 sqft
Country Club Apartments are located at the hub of Jersey Shore, only 1 1/2 miles from the Garden State Parkway, and 1/4 mile from Route 35.
6 Units Available
6 Units Available
West Long Branch
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1211 sqft
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.
2 Units Available
2 Units Available
Baypointe at Keyport Apartments
101 Green Grove Avenue, Keyport, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
983 sqft
Brand new Construction!! Leasing now! In Desirable Monmouth County, THE FINEST APARTMENTS IN KEYPORT! Enjoy life at Baypointe At Keyport . . .
7 Units Available
7 Units Available
Green Grove Terrace
99 Green Grove Avenue, Keyport, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
710 sqft
In Desirable Monmouth County, THE FINEST APARTMENTS IN KEYPORT! Enjoy life at Green Grove . . . Just minutes from the beach and amusement park, and within walking distance to many shopping centers.
10 Units Available
10 Units Available
Long Branch City
Pier Village
50 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,848
1160 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
West End
31 Cedar Avenue
31 Cedar Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
823 sqft
Annual Rental available now! Right in the heart of West End! Well kept and updated two bedroom condo in a private tucked away development with assigned parking.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
85 Fieldcrest Way
85 Fieldcrest Way, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1676 sqft
This bright, spacious, and large home has just been freshly painted. Two huge bedrooms, separate dining room, fireplace, private backyard, ... Newer energy efficient utilities. Washer/dyer in unit.
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in Atlantic Highlands, NJ

2 bedroom apartments in Atlantic Highlands are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in Atlantic Highlands near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in Atlantic Highlands that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

