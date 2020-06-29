All apartments in Atlantic County
769 Route 54

769 Buena-Hammonton Road · (609) 457-3269
Location

769 Buena-Hammonton Road, Atlantic County, NJ 08094

Price and availability

8 Bedrooms

Unit 8 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

8 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
TWO HOUSES - Awesome possibilities exist on 9.9 acres…Large Family? STUDENTS?...Own a business?... Expand Here! ...Broad Zoning!...Horse and kennels too!!!. Too many possibilities to list!!...Each house has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths a living, dining, family rooms, and large eat-in kitchens. Both houses sit on the center 3.5 acre lot! Live in newly remodeled front house with full finished basement, and use back house for work, in-laws, family, or rental. Can be used for numerous businesses and professions including day care center and/or assisted living for 10 people, or convert back bedrooms to garages, offices, etc.!!!...9.9 acres is wooded behind homes and cleared in front. ALSO AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE AT $349,900.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

