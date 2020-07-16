All apartments in Atlantic County
Last updated May 2 2020 at 5:37 PM

34 Seaview Dr

34 Seaview Drive · (609) 839-3715
Location

34 Seaview Drive, Atlantic County, NJ 08403

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Bayfront living at its absolute best! This gorgeous, newly renovated home has 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms and is ideal for a family or large group to enjoy the summer bay breezes and sunsets! With expansive outdoor decks, two living rooms, parking for 10+ cars, a boat dock, boat slip, and jet ski lift, this home is perfect for entertaining at the shore. Located in the private community of Seaview Harbor, 2 minutes from the beach and a short drive to Atlantic City, with beach access and pool access. Pricing is as follows: June Weekly = $5,000 ; July and August Weekly = $6,000.00 **Also Available for Yearly Rental**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Seaview Dr have any available units?
34 Seaview Dr has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 34 Seaview Dr have?
Some of 34 Seaview Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Seaview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
34 Seaview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Seaview Dr pet-friendly?
No, 34 Seaview Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic County.
Does 34 Seaview Dr offer parking?
Yes, 34 Seaview Dr offers parking.
Does 34 Seaview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34 Seaview Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Seaview Dr have a pool?
Yes, 34 Seaview Dr has a pool.
Does 34 Seaview Dr have accessible units?
No, 34 Seaview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Seaview Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 Seaview Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Seaview Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 Seaview Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
