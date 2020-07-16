34 Seaview Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Bayfront living at its absolute best! This gorgeous, newly renovated home has 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms and is ideal for a family or large group to enjoy the summer bay breezes and sunsets! With expansive outdoor decks, two living rooms, parking for 10+ cars, a boat dock, boat slip, and jet ski lift, this home is perfect for entertaining at the shore. Located in the private community of Seaview Harbor, 2 minutes from the beach and a short drive to Atlantic City, with beach access and pool access. Pricing is as follows: June Weekly = $5,000 ; July and August Weekly = $6,000.00 **Also Available for Yearly Rental**