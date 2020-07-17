3 Eagle Drive

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This delightful home located in Egg Harbor Township, NJ is now available! It features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2,012sqft! Welcome home to this beautiful property remodeled throughout with a fully finished basement! Enter the foyer to views of the charming fireplace in the living room which leads into the kitchen with access to the dining room making this area very functional! Kitchen is completely remodeled offering upgraded countertops, stainless steel appliances with gas range, new cabinets, and sink hardware with a bright, open breakfast nook with sliding door leading to the backyard. The master bedrooms offers a large walk-in closet and double sink vanity and soaking tub. All bedrooms are carpeted and offer natural light. Moving outside, the backyard has a good size lawn for pets and play! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visithttps://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/faqs.aspx



Prospective tenants to ve

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.