Atlantic County, NJ
3 Eagle Drive
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:50 PM

3 Eagle Drive

3 Eagle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3 Eagle Drive, Atlantic County, NJ 08234

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This delightful home located in Egg Harbor Township, NJ is now available! It features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2,012sqft! Welcome home to this beautiful property remodeled throughout with a fully finished basement! Enter the foyer to views of the charming fireplace in the living room which leads into the kitchen with access to the dining room making this area very functional! Kitchen is completely remodeled offering upgraded countertops, stainless steel appliances with gas range, new cabinets, and sink hardware with a bright, open breakfast nook with sliding door leading to the backyard. The master bedrooms offers a large walk-in closet and double sink vanity and soaking tub. All bedrooms are carpeted and offer natural light. Moving outside, the backyard has a good size lawn for pets and play! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visithttps://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/faqs.aspx

Prospective tenants to ve
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Eagle Drive have any available units?
3 Eagle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic County, NJ.
What amenities does 3 Eagle Drive have?
Some of 3 Eagle Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Eagle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3 Eagle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Eagle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 Eagle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3 Eagle Drive offer parking?
No, 3 Eagle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3 Eagle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Eagle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Eagle Drive have a pool?
No, 3 Eagle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3 Eagle Drive have accessible units?
No, 3 Eagle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Eagle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Eagle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Eagle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Eagle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
