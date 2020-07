Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

The Woodlands - 2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhome. Includes living room, family room with fireplace, kitchen and dining area. Sliding doors to back yard. Tenants pay for utilities. Must have good credit and background check. Application and requirements can be found in associated docs. Landlord requires a credit score in the 700's, non-smokers and no pets.