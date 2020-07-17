18 Neptune Drive Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Waterfront townhouse with 50' Boat slip. $4,900/ Week rental. 4 Bedrooms include two Master en Suites, each with walk-in closets, large bathrooms with jacuzzi tub and private decks. Sunny open floor plan,granite counter kitchen, stainless steel appliances, gas stove. Gorgeous floors throughout. 25' deck overlooking the bay with spectacular sunset views. Ocean City Ferris wheel on the horizon. Spacious carport for cars, boats, kayaks and jet ski's. Outdoor shower, two storage rooms for beach gear, fishing gear, surf boards, etc. Dock with a 50' boat slip. Channel dredging is completed, easy in-out and to the open waters. Anchorage Poynte is located on the Longport-Somers Point Causeway, close to Somers Point Historic District shopping, doggie beach, restaurants, Anchorage Tavern, Shore Memorial, AtlantiCare. Local beaches Longport, Margate, Ventnor and Ocean City. Nearby restaurants, Carolines, Clancy's By The Bay, Gregory's, Bay Sushi. Minutes to Atlantic City Casinos and nightlife. Your well behaved pet will be considered.