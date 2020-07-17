All apartments in Atlantic County
Find more places like 18 Neptune Drive Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlantic County, NJ
/
18 Neptune Drive Dr
Last updated May 16 2020 at 5:37 AM

18 Neptune Drive Dr

18 Neptune Dr · (609) 385-6438
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

18 Neptune Dr, Atlantic County, NJ 08244

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,900

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Waterfront townhouse with 50' Boat slip. $4,900/ Week rental. 4 Bedrooms include two Master en Suites, each with walk-in closets, large bathrooms with jacuzzi tub and private decks. Sunny open floor plan,granite counter kitchen, stainless steel appliances, gas stove. Gorgeous floors throughout. 25' deck overlooking the bay with spectacular sunset views. Ocean City Ferris wheel on the horizon. Spacious carport for cars, boats, kayaks and jet ski's. Outdoor shower, two storage rooms for beach gear, fishing gear, surf boards, etc. Dock with a 50' boat slip. Channel dredging is completed, easy in-out and to the open waters. Anchorage Poynte is located on the Longport-Somers Point Causeway, close to Somers Point Historic District shopping, doggie beach, restaurants, Anchorage Tavern, Shore Memorial, AtlantiCare. Local beaches Longport, Margate, Ventnor and Ocean City. Nearby restaurants, Carolines, Clancy's By The Bay, Gregory's, Bay Sushi. Minutes to Atlantic City Casinos and nightlife. Your well behaved pet will be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Neptune Drive Dr have any available units?
18 Neptune Drive Dr has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18 Neptune Drive Dr have?
Some of 18 Neptune Drive Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Neptune Drive Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18 Neptune Drive Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Neptune Drive Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 Neptune Drive Dr is pet friendly.
Does 18 Neptune Drive Dr offer parking?
Yes, 18 Neptune Drive Dr offers parking.
Does 18 Neptune Drive Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 Neptune Drive Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Neptune Drive Dr have a pool?
No, 18 Neptune Drive Dr does not have a pool.
Does 18 Neptune Drive Dr have accessible units?
No, 18 Neptune Drive Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Neptune Drive Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Neptune Drive Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Neptune Drive Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Neptune Drive Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 18 Neptune Drive Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sea Aire
40 Chapman Boulevard
Somers Point, NJ 08244
The Glades at Hamilton Greene
3401 Montgomery Drive
Mays Landing, NJ 08330
Virginia Arms
31 North Virginia Avenue
Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Bay View Court
555 Shore Rd
Somers Point, NJ 08244
Hamilton Greene
3401 Montgomery Dr
Mays Landing, NJ 08330

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJLakewood, NJMarlton, NJCamden, NJVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJAtlantic City, NJLindenwold, NJChester, PA
Somers Point, NJWilliamstown, NJMillville, NJCollingswood, NJBridgeton, NJHaddonfield, NJOcean Acres, NJTuckerton, NJBrigantine, NJAbsecon, NJNorthfield, NJPomona, NJ
Pleasantville, NJMargate City, NJVentnor City, NJSmithville, NJMays Landing, NJOcean City, NJHammonton, NJBerlin, NJClementon, NJTurnersville, NJBlackwood, NJStratford, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Camden County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity