Last updated June 16 2020 at 2:36 AM

Park Square

1 N Boston Ave · (610) 253-6123
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 N Boston Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Beautifully renovated one bedroom apartment adjacent to O'Donnell Park near the incoming Stockton University Atlantic City Campus and just one block to the Beach and Boardwalk! Features java color wood floors throughout, gleaming white kitchen cabinetry with deep sink & granite counter tops, brand new stainless steel appliance package with Fridge, stove, range, microwave, and dishwasher. Laundry Room on ground floor. New HVAC heating and A/C system with programmable thermostat will make sure you have total control over your electric bill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Square have any available units?
Park Square has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Park Square have?
Some of Park Square's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Square currently offering any rent specials?
Park Square isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Square pet-friendly?
No, Park Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic City.
Does Park Square offer parking?
No, Park Square does not offer parking.
Does Park Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, Park Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Square have a pool?
No, Park Square does not have a pool.
Does Park Square have accessible units?
No, Park Square does not have accessible units.
Does Park Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Square has units with dishwashers.
Does Park Square have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Park Square has units with air conditioning.
