Park Square

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

Beautifully renovated one bedroom apartment adjacent to O'Donnell Park near the incoming Stockton University Atlantic City Campus and just one block to the Beach and Boardwalk! Features java color wood floors throughout, gleaming white kitchen cabinetry with deep sink & granite counter tops, brand new stainless steel appliance package with Fridge, stove, range, microwave, and dishwasher. Laundry Room on ground floor. New HVAC heating and A/C system with programmable thermostat will make sure you have total control over your electric bill.