apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:52 PM
157 Apartments for rent in Atlantic City, NJ with washer-dryer
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Chelsea
3201 Atlantic Ave
3201 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Wonderful location, renovated building. This 2 story building has an elevator, washer/dryer on the first level. This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit. It has an open living area with kitchen and living room in one area.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
1 S Plaza Pl
1 South Plaza Place, Atlantic City, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$20,000
A distinctive and grand home with beautifully restored original finishes throughout. 7 bedrooms plus 3 full and 2 half baths.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
34 N Montgomery Ave
34 North Montgomery Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1250 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL With 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, you have plenty of space to relax and unwind after a long fun day at the beach.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Uptown Atlantic City
5 Schooner Ct
5 Schooner Court, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1258 sqft
Turn-key Rental, Available immediately. Fantastic Large Townhome, located in the historic Gardners Basin. This home features 3 large bedrooms, 2.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Chelsea
3407 Ventnor Ave
3407 Ventnor Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
LOCATIONS! LOCATIONS! Here it is...beach area, yearly rental. Well maintain 3 bedroom 2 bath 2nd fl. This unit offers a sun room and washer/dryer in unit. Rent includes water and heat. Fireplace does not work.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
46 S Windsor Ave
46 South Windsor Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
Bright, clean and centrally located in the Lower Chelsea area of Atlantic City. This unit features a living room,eat in kitchen, 2 bedrooms and a washer/ dryer. The Landlord requires good credit, good income, and excellent housekeeping skills.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
137 S Berkley Square
137 South Berkley Square, Atlantic City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
AUGUST RENTAL!! Stunning BEACH BLOCK Townhouse in Atlantic City. Four spacious bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms, complete with beautiful open-concept living level. Impeccably furnished - you have to see this one to understand.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
151 N Annapolis Ave Ave
151 North Annapolis Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
Totally renovated, beautifully decorated Bay front condo with fabulous views of the open bay. Never rented before. Enter into the sun filled living room framing the magnificent outside water views of the bay and deck.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Uptown Atlantic City
608 N Connecticut Ave
608 North Connecticut Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Magnificent Snug Harbor family home on the bay for summer rental...Comes fully furnished with all stainless steel appliances, central air, gas heat,tile and hardwood floors..Features beautiful decks on all levels with patio..
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Uptown Atlantic City
716 Wabash Ave Ave
716 Wabash Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upgraded first floor 2 bedroom,2 bathroom unit in great location. Unit has washer/dryer and parking. Tenant pays separate utilities. AVAILABLE SECTION 8 RENTAL.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Uptown Atlantic City
126 N New Hampshire Ave
126 North New Hampshire Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Newly renovated Single Family detached two story home with Ocean Views ready for yearly or summer rental, move in now! Centrally Located near Atlantic Cities new tourism district, close to the Ocean Resort, Showboat, & Hard Rock, Borgota, Harrahs,
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Uptown Atlantic City
5 Windjammer Ct
5 Windjammer Court, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
Newly renovated interior unit in Harboure Point.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Chelsea
2917 Sunset Ave
2917 Sunset Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Adorable, renovated, two-story home on the gorgeous OPEN BAY!! Complete with hardwood flooring, eat-in kitchen ft granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, counter seating plus dining room, spacious living room and bonus room that leads
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Uptown Atlantic City
640 Atlantic Ave
640 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1300 sqft
Brand New Construction! Highest level luxury corner apartment with high ceilings with gorgeous views! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths. Open kitchen concept with Quartz Counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and more.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Monroe Park
1817 Marmora Ave
1817 Marmora Ave, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1387 sqft
Spacious two story 3 bedroom townhome for rent! Recently renovated with all new laminate wood flooring, carpeted bedrooms, and freshly painted. Home has washer and dryer, garage, and large backyard! Conveniently located near Rt 30 and MLK School.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
3813 Atlantic Ave
3813 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
3150 sqft
Spacious, Luxurious NY Style Artist Loft 1 block from beach & boardwalk with amazing skylights & floor to ceiling, wall to wall windows with Stunning Ocean Views in desirable Lower Chelsea neighborhood.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Westside
1524 Mediterranean Ave
1524 Mediterranean Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
928 sqft
Bus Transportation right out front to go to Work at all Casinos or work in the City. Enjoy the Beach and Boardwalk. Clean, Fresh new paint, 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom. Kitchen has been remodeled. WASHER AND DRYER TO BE INSTALLED.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
4116 Ventnor Ave
4116 Ventnor Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Greatest location in town, cross the street from Richmond School and couple block from the Stuckton University. Apartment totally remodeled now. New Beautiful Kitchen, all new appliances , new W/D.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Uptown Atlantic City
307 Atlantic Ave
307 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Newly renovated top floor apartment, Nice size rooms, gas cooking, brand new appliances, never before lived in. Close to the Beach & Boardwalk, Absecon Lighthouse and Historic Gardners Basin.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Uptown Atlantic City
729 Drexel Ave
729 Drexel Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Nice clean 2 Bedroom and 1 Bath. New Bathroom and Floor. No need to go to the Laundromat, as there is a WASHER AND DRYER. Bus Transportation in the area to get to work in the Cities or Casinos. Just minutes away from the Casinos, Beach and Boardwalk.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Uptown Atlantic City
116 Sunrise Ave
116 Sunrise Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1972 sqft
BEACH BLOCK BEAUTY IN LOVELY ATLANTIC CITY COMMUNITY! Just steps from the beach and great restaurants! This home features 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, gorgeous hardwood flooring, great open floor plan, custom crown molding throughout, and plenty of
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
101 S Bartram
101 South Bartram Place, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$14,000
BEACH BLOCK FULL SUMMER RENTAL!! Enjoy your beautiful summer mornings with a cup of coffee, and take a look at the stars at night on the rear back patio. This garden level apartment is beach block just steps away from the boardwalk.
Results within 1 mile of Atlantic City
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
34 shipmaster
34 Shipmaster Drive, Brigantine, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Nice 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath upstairs condo. Open livingroom and kitchen. Owner painted and is doing some more work in unit. This Southend duplex on a nice quiet street on Shipmaster. Absolutely, no pets. Nice big back yard and easy to access.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
49 Ocean Dr
49 Ocean Drive West, Brigantine, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$55,000
Spend your summer at the shore in this truly amazing beach block home on the south end with inlet, AC Skyline and ocean views. Turn the air on or leave it off the ocean breezes will melt way all the anxiety of life.
