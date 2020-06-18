All apartments in Atlantic City
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:44 AM

2834 Atlantic Ave

2834 Atlantic Avenue · (609) 481-7745
Location

2834 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
11th Floor two bedroom corner/end unit with balcony in Brighton Towers in the heart of AC with amazing southern facing views of the city and the bay! Brighton Towers is located directly in front of Tropicana casino which is soon to become part of Eldorado Gaming this year & is a perfect vacation getaway. All utilities are included in the rent, you will have no additional expenses unless you needed parking. Rent includes water, sewer, electric, hot water, heat, and AC! Newer Heater/AC unit, updated kitchen, new windows and new balcony. Public transport conveniently located out front, 24 hours security in the building, 2 elevators, mail, trash and laundry room on each floor. Located just seconds to Pristine Beaches, World Famous Boardwalk, Outlet Shopping, world class dining, and the Brand new Stockton College!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2834 Atlantic Ave have any available units?
2834 Atlantic Ave has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2834 Atlantic Ave have?
Some of 2834 Atlantic Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2834 Atlantic Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2834 Atlantic Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2834 Atlantic Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2834 Atlantic Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic City.
Does 2834 Atlantic Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2834 Atlantic Ave does offer parking.
Does 2834 Atlantic Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2834 Atlantic Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2834 Atlantic Ave have a pool?
No, 2834 Atlantic Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2834 Atlantic Ave have accessible units?
No, 2834 Atlantic Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2834 Atlantic Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2834 Atlantic Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2834 Atlantic Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2834 Atlantic Ave has units with air conditioning.
