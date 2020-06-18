2834 Atlantic Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking

11th Floor two bedroom corner/end unit with balcony in Brighton Towers in the heart of AC with amazing southern facing views of the city and the bay! Brighton Towers is located directly in front of Tropicana casino which is soon to become part of Eldorado Gaming this year & is a perfect vacation getaway. All utilities are included in the rent, you will have no additional expenses unless you needed parking. Rent includes water, sewer, electric, hot water, heat, and AC! Newer Heater/AC unit, updated kitchen, new windows and new balcony. Public transport conveniently located out front, 24 hours security in the building, 2 elevators, mail, trash and laundry room on each floor. Located just seconds to Pristine Beaches, World Famous Boardwalk, Outlet Shopping, world class dining, and the Brand new Stockton College!!