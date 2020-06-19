All apartments in Atlantic City
Find more places like 126 N New Hampshire Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlantic City, NJ
/
126 N New Hampshire Ave
Last updated April 28 2020 at 9:47 PM

126 N New Hampshire Ave

126 North New Hampshire Avenue · (609) 481-7745
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlantic City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

126 North New Hampshire Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Uptown Atlantic City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly renovated Single Family detached two story home with Ocean Views ready for yearly or summer rental, move in now! Centrally Located near Atlantic Cities new tourism district, close to the Ocean Resort, Showboat, & Hard Rock, Borgota, Harrahs, and Golden Nugget Hotel and Casinos, the Absecon Lighthouse,the Jersey Shore Beaches, the Worlds most Famous Boardwalk. Close to Historic Gardners Basin as well where you will find the AC Aquarium, Farleys Marina, the Fishing Pier and Jettys, and famous restaurants like Gilchrest and Back Bay Ale House! This property can be rented furnished or unfurnished depending on offers. Has washer and Dryer in Utility room, attached garage, fenced in yard, concrete driveway, gas cooking, Central AC and gas forced air heating.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 N New Hampshire Ave have any available units?
126 N New Hampshire Ave has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 126 N New Hampshire Ave have?
Some of 126 N New Hampshire Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 N New Hampshire Ave currently offering any rent specials?
126 N New Hampshire Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 N New Hampshire Ave pet-friendly?
No, 126 N New Hampshire Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic City.
Does 126 N New Hampshire Ave offer parking?
Yes, 126 N New Hampshire Ave does offer parking.
Does 126 N New Hampshire Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 126 N New Hampshire Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 N New Hampshire Ave have a pool?
No, 126 N New Hampshire Ave does not have a pool.
Does 126 N New Hampshire Ave have accessible units?
No, 126 N New Hampshire Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 126 N New Hampshire Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 N New Hampshire Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 126 N New Hampshire Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 126 N New Hampshire Ave has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 126 N New Hampshire Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Virginia Arms
31 North Virginia Avenue
Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Similar Pages

Atlantic City 1 BedroomsAtlantic City 2 Bedrooms
Atlantic City Apartments with ParkingAtlantic City Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlantic City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJLakewood, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWilliamstown, NJLindenwold, NJMillville, NJBridgeton, NJ
Haddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJSomers Point, NJBurlington, NJBlackwood, NJGreentree, NJEchelon, NJPitman, NJAudubon, NJRunnemede, NJAbsecon, NJHaddon Heights, NJ
Stratford, NJTuckerton, NJRamblewood, NJClementon, NJMagnolia, NJMays Landing, NJLeisure Village East, NJTurnersville, NJVista Center, NJClayton, NJPoint Pleasant, NJMargate City, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Atlantic City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Camden County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity