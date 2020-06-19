126 N New Hampshire Ave

Amenities

Newly renovated Single Family detached two story home with Ocean Views ready for yearly or summer rental, move in now! Centrally Located near Atlantic Cities new tourism district, close to the Ocean Resort, Showboat, & Hard Rock, Borgota, Harrahs, and Golden Nugget Hotel and Casinos, the Absecon Lighthouse,the Jersey Shore Beaches, the Worlds most Famous Boardwalk. Close to Historic Gardners Basin as well where you will find the AC Aquarium, Farleys Marina, the Fishing Pier and Jettys, and famous restaurants like Gilchrest and Back Bay Ale House! This property can be rented furnished or unfurnished depending on offers. Has washer and Dryer in Utility room, attached garage, fenced in yard, concrete driveway, gas cooking, Central AC and gas forced air heating.