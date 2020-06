Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated elevator

Super location, renovated building! 2 story building with elevator, washer/dryer room on the first level. Excellent location just right across from the Rite Aid, close to STOCKTON, transportation and casinos!! Tenant needs to have great credit and good tenant history with references! Call for a private showing and start a new chapter of your life in this conveniently located apartment building! No pets allowed!