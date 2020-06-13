157 Apartments for rent in Linwood, NJ

/
linwood
Gold Coast
1 Unit Available
205 E Arlington Ave
205 Arlington Ave, Linwood, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
Absolute Custom Construction! Builders own home, one lot from bay (views galore) in heart of Linwood's Gold Coast. Lacks no important pre-requisite for the demanding knowledgeable buyer. Top shelf finishes, floor plan for a large/growing family...
Gold Coast
1 Unit Available
203 East Drive
203 East Drive, Linwood, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2500 sqft
Completely renovated, upgraded and modernized to meet all educated buyer's requirements and check every single box! Bay block/East side neighborhood with Bay views! Granite kitchen, polished hardwood floors up and down, totally enclosed Florida room
Gold Coast
1 Unit Available
1156 Franklin Blvd
1156 Franklin Boulevard, Linwood, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,850
4148 sqft
Water view Superb home, property and location. Goldcoast cul-de-sac is perfect setting for this custom designed, decorated sprawling luxury 2-story with elegant first floor pond front, designer Master bedroom suite with 2 large walk-in closets.
Results within 1 mile of Linwood
Verified
$
Patcong
13 Units Available
Sea Aire
40 Chapman Boulevard, Somers Point, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,205
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
767 sqft
Welcome home to Sea Aire apartments in Somers Point, NJ. Our tranquil, meticulously landscaped community offers residents 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes with modern style and quality finishes.
Verified
New York Avenue
12 Units Available
Bay View Court
555 Shore Rd, Somers Point, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
825 sqft
Welcome to Bayview Court Apartments in Somers Point, NJ.
Verified
$
Patcong
1 Unit Available
Mystic Point Apartments
180 Exton Road, Somers Point, NJ
1 Bedroom
$945
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Mystic Point Apartments and Townhomes. Our tranquil, meticulously landscaped community offers residents 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes and 2 and 3-bedroom bi-level townhomes with modern style and quality finishes.
1 Unit Available
1730 Tilton
1730 Tilton Road, Northfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$845
Available immediately! 1 bedroom 2nd floor apartment with sun room, gas heat, neat, clean and ready to go! Sorry no pets. Subject to credit application $30 per person Tenant responsible for gas, electric, phone, cable & internet
1 Unit Available
2423 Cedarbridge Road
2423 Cedarbridge Rd, Northfield, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$2,600
3000 sqft
Large, fully renovated Northfield home with 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and two car garage (3,000 sq. ft.). Completely updated. Gorgeous, Huge Island kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite, stainless steel appliances and tile flooring.
1 Unit Available
18 Neptune Drive Dr
18 Neptune Dr, Atlantic County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
2400 sqft
Waterfront townhouse with 50' Boat slip. $4,900/ Week rental. 4 Bedrooms include two Master en Suites, each with walk-in closets, large bathrooms with jacuzzi tub and private decks.
1 Unit Available
26 Point Dr
26 Point Drive, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
Property has been completely redone and fully furnished for your season at the shore! Amazing views abound as you relax in the tranquility of the bay just outside America's Greatest Family Resort and the nightlife of Somers Point.
Results within 5 miles of Linwood
Verified
16 Units Available
Landings
800 Falcon Dr, Absecon, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,165
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1150 sqft
A fantastic community near the AC Expressway and Garden State Parkway. Plenty of amenities, including a tennis court, gym, dog park and sauna. Updated interiors with walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and extra storage.
1 Unit Available
66 Tunis Ave. 1st Floor
66 Tunis Avenue, Pleasantville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in desirable location! - First Floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment--Ready for Move in! This spacious apartment located in a great location will be ready for move in June 15, 2020! Call (609) 415-2008 today to schedule a
1 Unit Available
70 Martin L King Dr 11
70 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1000 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 296204 **BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Plenty of windows *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tons of sunlight *Spacious and airy *Tiles in bathroom Leasing: *No
1 Unit Available
862 Asbury Avenue
862 Asbury Avenue, Ocean City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2200 sqft
This third-floor apartment is nestled in the heart of downtown Ocean City, 4 blocks from 9th street beach, and the boardwalk. This large 2200 sq foot apartment is new construction, boasting modern finishes, cathedral ceilings, and private elevator.
Margate City
1 Unit Available
409 N Clermont Ave
409 North Clermont Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
THE PERFECT SUMMER RENTAL WITH ROOM FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY! AVAILABLE FOR JULY this spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 2.
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
132 N Sacramento Ave
132 North Sacramento Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
1773 sqft
WONDERFUL LOCATION! Summer Rental for June only @$9,000, July & August potentially available. Completely renovated in 2018, shore house with a newer kitchen and appliances. Features 3 Bedroom,2.
Margate City
1 Unit Available
24 S Coolidge Ave
24 South Coolidge Avenue, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$19,500
750 sqft
Available for Full Summer 2020 at $19,500 and also available for a yearly rental at $1,500 per month. This bright and spacious 2nd floor apartment is 2 blocks from the beach and has its own private entrance.
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9510 Amherst Ave
9510 Amherst Ave, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$6,000
506 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, updated, 1st floor unit that is tastefully furnished. Tenant pays cable and electric. Porch faces the pool! Parking. $6000.00 is for the end of June & all of July . August is also available through Labor day.
Longport
1 Unit Available
111 S 16th Ave
111 S 16th Ave, Longport, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$21,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This unit features 2BD/2BA's with fabulous southern exposure ocean views. Completely renovated with beautiful kitchen and breakfast bar, new baths rooms and wide open layout.
1 Unit Available
6825 Old Egg Harbor Road
6825 Old Egg Harbor Rd, Atlantic County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$950
759 sqft
Conveniently located condo is just a few blocks to all major roadways for easy access to commuting.
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
111 S Surrey Ave
111 South Surrey Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
500 sqft
Enjoy the VIEW! Amazing Ocean front building with pool, walk on the boards and eat at the best restaurants. The convenience of the building doesn't get any better! Beautifully updated unit with dishwasher and laundry on the same floor.
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
10 S Lafayette Ave
10 South Lafayette Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
Absolutely beautiful home two blocks from the beach. Two upper level porches with automatic retractable awnings, a lovely patio out back on ground level with an outside shower.
1 Unit Available
608 First Street
608 1st Street, Ocean City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
* * FULL SUMMER RENTAL AVAILABLE * * Bright & Sunny First Floor Summer Property! Walk to the beach, boards, donuts, and Asbury Ave shopping from this lovely beach home. WILL BE FURNISHED! Covered from porch with minimal steps. Pets considered.
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
11 S Derby avenue
11 South Derby Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$25,500
GRACIOUS AND SPACIOUS!! Sunny side of the street makes this lovely, large porch so enjoyable. St.Leonard's Tract so you have a very deep lot with large rear yard for barbecues. Rear deck and patio. 5 bedroom, 4 baths with 2 zone central air.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Linwood rentals listed on Apartment List is $4,950.
Some of the colleges located in the Linwood area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Rowan University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Linwood from include Philadelphia, Toms River, Camden, Marlton, and Cherry Hill Mall.
