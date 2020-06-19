All apartments in Ashland
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:20 PM

144 CENTURA

144 Centura · (856) 866-2525
Location

144 Centura, Ashland, NJ 08003

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1442 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
tennis court
Convenient one level living with this 2 bed 2 full bath condo in desirable and private Centura Community. Safe underground parking and many wonderful amenities included with the rental price. Heat, water & sewer is also paid by the owner. Private expanded deck over looking circular entry. Additional amenities include an elevator to all floors, private lower level secured storage room. Use of Pool, tennis, snow removal & lawn care provided by Association. This unit is also pet friendly. ( limit is 1 dog or 1 cat) Schedule your private showing today. ~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 CENTURA have any available units?
144 CENTURA has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 144 CENTURA have?
Some of 144 CENTURA's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 CENTURA currently offering any rent specials?
144 CENTURA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 CENTURA pet-friendly?
Yes, 144 CENTURA is pet friendly.
Does 144 CENTURA offer parking?
Yes, 144 CENTURA does offer parking.
Does 144 CENTURA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 144 CENTURA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 CENTURA have a pool?
Yes, 144 CENTURA has a pool.
Does 144 CENTURA have accessible units?
No, 144 CENTURA does not have accessible units.
Does 144 CENTURA have units with dishwashers?
No, 144 CENTURA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 144 CENTURA have units with air conditioning?
No, 144 CENTURA does not have units with air conditioning.
