144 CENTURA

Convenient one level living with this 2 bed 2 full bath condo in desirable and private Centura Community. Safe underground parking and many wonderful amenities included with the rental price. Heat, water & sewer is also paid by the owner. Private expanded deck over looking circular entry. Additional amenities include an elevator to all floors, private lower level secured storage room. Use of Pool, tennis, snow removal & lawn care provided by Association. This unit is also pet friendly. ( limit is 1 dog or 1 cat) Schedule your private showing today. ~