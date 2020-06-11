All apartments in Asbury Park
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

315 8th Ave - 116

315 Eighth Avenue · (732) 772-5656
Location

315 Eighth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Asbury Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED!
.
1BR apartment in Asbury Park's secluded NorthEast end. This unit offers total brand new gut renovations including New charcoal wide plank hardwood floors, beautiful custom bathroom with glass enclosed tile shower, white quartz countertops, custom kitchen cabinetry, Stainless Steel appliances with dishwasher and Ice-maker, and more. There is off-street parking and a modern laundry facility on-site, with hi-def digital security cameras throughout. These apartments are STRICTLY NON-SMOKING. Good credit and proof of income required.
8th avenue boasts many historic homes and beautiful trees and this property is just three blocks to the best beach in town, as well as one block to Deal Lake. This three-story building was built in 1972 offers brand new gut renovated apartments. Call Tom (732) 772-5656.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 8th Ave - 116 have any available units?
315 8th Ave - 116 has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 315 8th Ave - 116 have?
Some of 315 8th Ave - 116's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 8th Ave - 116 currently offering any rent specials?
315 8th Ave - 116 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 8th Ave - 116 pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 8th Ave - 116 is pet friendly.
Does 315 8th Ave - 116 offer parking?
Yes, 315 8th Ave - 116 does offer parking.
Does 315 8th Ave - 116 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 8th Ave - 116 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 8th Ave - 116 have a pool?
No, 315 8th Ave - 116 does not have a pool.
Does 315 8th Ave - 116 have accessible units?
No, 315 8th Ave - 116 does not have accessible units.
Does 315 8th Ave - 116 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 8th Ave - 116 has units with dishwashers.
Does 315 8th Ave - 116 have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 8th Ave - 116 does not have units with air conditioning.
