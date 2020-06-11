315 8th Ave - 116

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED!

1BR apartment in Asbury Park's secluded NorthEast end. This unit offers total brand new gut renovations including New charcoal wide plank hardwood floors, beautiful custom bathroom with glass enclosed tile shower, white quartz countertops, custom kitchen cabinetry, Stainless Steel appliances with dishwasher and Ice-maker, and more. There is off-street parking and a modern laundry facility on-site, with hi-def digital security cameras throughout. These apartments are STRICTLY NON-SMOKING. Good credit and proof of income required.

8th avenue boasts many historic homes and beautiful trees and this property is just three blocks to the best beach in town, as well as one block to Deal Lake. This three-story building was built in 1972 offers brand new gut renovated apartments. Call Tom (732) 772-5656.