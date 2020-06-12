/
3 bedroom apartments
21 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wolfeboro, NH
5 Point Sewall Road
5 Pointe Sewall Road, Wolfeboro, NH
Weekly. Large family home with all the amenities. Close to town and beautiful town beach on Lake Winnipesaukee.NH R&M TAX LIC # 024832 WOCOO
190 Sewall Road
190 Sewall Road, Wolfeboro, NH
Weekly Summer rental Located on Sewall Road in Wolfeboro with only a short walk to down town. Home features 5 bedroom, 3 bath main house plus detached 2 bedroom, 1 bath guest house with great views.
1 LEWANDO Lane
1 Lewando Ln, Wolfeboro, NH
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
3554 sqft
Weekly...Lake Winnipesaukee Wolfeboro Bay Waterfront Vacation Rental with 20x50 ft dock. Located within walking distance of downtown Wolfeboro and its amenities this home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Sleep 10 people very comfortably.
470 SEWALL Road
470 Sewall Road, Wolfeboro, NH
If you're looking for a home with a large front porch right on Lake Winnipesaukee where you can enjoy soft breezes coming off the lake and beautiful mountain views; a home with a large sandy beach where you can teach young children to swim; a home
129 Kingswood Road
129 Kingswood Road, Wolfeboro, NH
Weekly...Lake frontage over 300 feet with wooded lots that separates neighboring homes on both sides. Total property is over 7 acres with plenty of privacy. Property conveniently located to Kingswood Golf club.
Results within 1 mile of Wolfeboro
65 Fullerton Shore Street
65 Fullerton Shore, Carroll County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Weekly. Placed on a beautiful secluded 1.4 acre property on a private road, this family owned three bedroom, two full bath home with a fully applianced kitchen, master bedroom with bath. The house was designed to give every room a view of the lake.
2 KENISTON Island
2 Keniston Island, Carroll County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1283 sqft
WEEKLY Summer Rental LOVELY ISLAND COTTAGE WITH WONDERFUL SUNSETS. SHORT BOAT RIDE TO WOLFEBORO TOWN DOCKS FOR SHOPPING AND RESTRAINTS..- Space to play. 180 degree waterfront, with views of Wolfeboro and up lake.
3 Earl Shore Road
3 Earl Shore Road, Carroll County, NH
WEEKLY. GREAT COTTAGE ON WINTER HARBOR, BEACH, DOCK, DECK AND WONDERFUL SUNSET VIEWS. SPACIOUS, 4 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHS. WILL ACCOMMODATE UP 10 VACATIONERS AND A WELL BEHAVED DOG. NH R&M TAX LIC # 024832 WOCOLE
Results within 5 miles of Wolfeboro
128 Roger Street
128 Roger Street, Belknap County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$5,250
2864 sqft
"SUNNY LEDGE" Charming lakefront home on 3/4 of an acre with 230+/- prime water frontage, ideally located looking out across "The Broads" to Wolfeboro and the extensive stretch of undeveloped shoreline
102 Roger Street
102 Roger Street, Belknap County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
2027 sqft
Enjoy lake life at the boathouse! The new owners have renovated the entire house for your perfect family vacation.
63 Banfield Road
63 Banfield Road, Carroll County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1499 sqft
WEEKLY...CHARMING 3 BEDROOM WELL MAINTAINED COTTAGE ON LAKE WINNIPESAUKEE; NICE LEVEL LOT WITH SOUTHWESTERN EXPOSURE, DOCK AND EASY ACCESS FOR SWIMMING. CONVENIENT TO WOLFEBORO FOR SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND WOLFEBORO BAY.
10 Red Gate Road
10 Red Gate Road, Carroll County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Weekly...Cozy waterfront Cabin in a 14 unit cottage colony with a beautiful shared private sandy beach on Lake Winnipesaukee a 18 foot boat slip is extra. Rec hall, basketball and shuffleboard court. Internet, TV/ROKU.
57 Fernald Crossing Street
57 Fernald Crossing, Carroll County, NH
Weekly...Charming cottage on Lake Wentworth in Wolfeboro. 4 - 5 bedrooms, screen porch, close to walking trails and downtown Wolfeboro shopping, restaurants and activities; House has a dock, great swimming and great place to relax.
66 Governor Wentworth Highway
66 Governor John Wentworth Highway, Carroll County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2248 sqft
Welcome to Winter Harbor in Tuftonboro with one of the best water access townships on Lake Winnipesaukee. This beautifully and completely rebuilt year-round waterfront home faces west, with protected waters, so you get the best of both.
3 Evergreen Way
3 Evergreen Way, Carroll County, NH
Weekly...Charming waterfront cottage nestled in the woods with beautiful views and family friendly sandy beach and 24' dock on Lake Winnipesaukee. Total privacy. NH R&M TAX LIC # 024632 WOCRAIG
0 Chase Point Road
0 Chase Point Road, Carroll County, NH
Weekly...Plenty of privacy in this charming traditional lake house on Lake Winnipesaukee with deck and dock. Fantastic views from beautiful front porch. NH R&M TAX LIC # 024832 WOTOM
37 Tom Road
37 Tom Road, Belknap County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
WEEKLY. COZY COTTAGE NESTLED IN THE PINES WITH A 2 MINUTE WALK TO BEAUTIFUL SANDY BEACH WITH CABANA ON LAKE WINNIPESAUKEE AND GLORIOUS SUNSETS. 10 MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN WOLFEBORO. NH R&M TAX LIC #024832 WOBABS
Results within 10 miles of Wolfeboro
58 Rollins Road
58 Rollins Road, Belknap County, NH
Fully equipped 4+ bedroom updated lakefront home. 1 1/2 baths, gas fireplace, enclosed porch and multiple air conditioners. Large dock and gradual drop-off for swimming. A very nice setting.
28 Wawbeek Road
28 Wawbeek Road, Carroll County, NH
Weekly. Spectacular sunset views from this charming lake house on Lake Winnipesaukee. Screened porch looks at the lake, mountains and 20' dock. Close to Melvin Village and Bald Peak Golf Course.
67 Leeward Shores Road
67 Leaward Shores Road, Carroll County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1495 sqft
WEEKLY RENTAL - Available off season & high season $2,500 - $3,500 PER WEEK Welcome to the Sandy Beach Cottage! You will be blown away by this amazing beach, spacious, sandy protected by a slight cove in the shoreline, gradual incline perfect for
43 North Shore Road
43 North Shore Road, Strafford County, NH
*Summer 2020 Weekly Rental* Perfect vacation spot on Merrymeeting Lake! House has large hexagon shaped open main living area, total 2,330 square feet, this home will appeal to the whole family.