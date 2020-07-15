/
west swanzey
10 Apartments for rent in West Swanzey, NH📍
Last updated July 15 at 06:38 PM
11 Units Available
Princeton Square
742 W Swanzey Rd, West Swanzey, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,425
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1116 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Princeton Square in West Swanzey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of West Swanzey
Last updated July 15 at 06:35 PM
8 Units Available
Princeton Arbors
121 Meadow Rd, Keene, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,150
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
964 sqft
Tree-filled acreage and manicured lawns, modern garden style apartment buildings and beautifully appointed apartment homes are what you'll find at Princeton Arbors apartments in Keene, New Hampshire.
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
6 Units Available
Princeton at Mill Pond
24 Monadnock Hwy, Keene, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
740 sqft
Princeton at Mill Pond is a professionally managed and beautifully maintained apartment community in Keene NH near the Swanzey line! Situated on fourteen beautiful acres of naturally wooded land yet convenient to downtown, highways and shopping,
Last updated July 15 at 06:17 PM
6 Units Available
Princeton Westwood
4-52 Summit Rd, Keene, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,355
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
740 sqft
Our Westwood apartments in Keene, NH have Tree-filled acreage and manicured lawns, Traditional Colonial architecture and beautifully appointed apartment homes. Our apartment communities give residents a neighborhood to call home.
Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
4 Summit Road
4 Summit Road, Keene, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
660 sqft
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
94 Old Richmond Road
94 Old Richmond Road, Cheshire County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3080 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 94 Old Richmond Road in Cheshire County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
166 Church Street - 1
166 Church St, Keene, NH
1 Bedroom
$700
880 sqft
Cute 1 bedroom apartment located 5 minute walk from Keene. Comes with Washer/Dryer, Lawn Care, Plowing and Trash. NO SMOKING, NO PETS
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
222 West Street
222 West St, Keene, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
876 sqft
“$500 security deposit with your good credit on all one and two bedroom apartments.
Results within 10 miles of West Swanzey
Last updated July 15 at 06:35 PM
2 Units Available
The Pines Apartments
317 Maple Ave, Keene, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,059
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
771 sqft
The Pines Apartments are located just a short distance from downtown Keene, New Hampshire, Keene Medical Center and major highways. Keene has so much to offer: great dining, shopping and the advantages of access to Keene State College.
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
66 Meetinghouse Road
66 Meetinghouse Road, Keene, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2227 sqft
Available September first, this well cared for home offers a great location at the end of a dead end road in a great neighborhood that a butts conservation land with miles of walking trails.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the West Swanzey area include Becker College, Clark University, Greenfield Community College, University of Massachusetts-Amherst, and University of Massachusetts Medical School Worcester. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to West Swanzey from include Worcester, Springfield, Chicopee, Keene, and Amherst Center.