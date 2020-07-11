Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020

19 Apartments for rent in Newmarket, NH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Newmarket apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv...

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
125 Main Street #64
125 Main Street, Newmarket, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1400 sqft
DOWNTOWN Newmarket High End Condo- ON THE RIVER. Laundry & parking included. - Spacious 3rd-floor condo with 15 ft high ceilings, modern appliances, laundry in the unit, and tons of natural light.
Results within 1 mile of Newmarket

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
185 Lita Lane
185 Great Bay Woods, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
728 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath garden style condo on corner of ground floor. Appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove,microwave and AC wall unit. Water and sewer included in rent. Laundry available on same floor as condo.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
257 Newmarket Road
257 Newmarket Rd, Strafford County, NH
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
5979 sqft
Spacious second floor unit with lots of natural light, located in a great commuter location between Durham and Newmarket on the Wildcat bus route. Great yard space and owner will allow a medium sized dog or cat.
Results within 10 miles of Newmarket

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
42-44 Riverside Lane
42-44 Riverside Drive, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1352 sqft
Almost new 2 bedroom duplex for rental as of August 1, 2020. Quiet, private location close to Portsmouth and major roadways. Rental includes snow plowing and lawn maintenance, water and sewer. Garage parking for 1 car.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
10 Darby Field Common Common
10 Darby Field Cmn, Strafford County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
Oyster River School System - Convenient location. 2nd and 3rd floor two bedroom unit with 1.5 baths. All units have sliders to a private deck and 14x14 locked storage room in the basement.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2 Silver Street
2 Silver Street, Dover, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1000 sqft
Limited time special ONE MONTH FREE! Enjoy a taste of history in this beautiful building located in Historic Downtown Dover - "The Corner" - Renamed to it's original pre-Revolutionary War name.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
17 Portland Avenue
17 Portland Avenue, Dover, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,275
700 sqft
Light and bright, one bedroom with tons of character! You'll enjoy the statement fireplace (candles only) in both the living room and bedroom.

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
23 atlantic Avenue
23 Atlantic Avenue, Dover, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1252 sqft
This corner lot ranch has been meticulously updated throughout with new floors, kitchen, bath, and fresh paint. It is neat, clean, quiet and ready for immediate occupancy.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
34 Pine Street
34 Pine Street, Exeter, NH
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
6100 sqft
Available August 1, 2020! Walking distance to Phillips Exeter Academy. 1860's Victorian meticulously renovated. Great home for entertaining with open concept dining area, kitchen, and family room flowing to deck with fire pit and hot tub.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
165 Bunker Hill Avenue
165 Bunker Hill Ave, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1172 sqft
GREAT COMMUTER LOCATION WITH AMAZING OUTDOOR SPACE! You’ll feel right at home in this lovely half duplex 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath that lives like a single family home.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1 Monroe Street
1 Monroe Street, Dover, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1462 sqft
3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom updated New Englander conveniently located on a dead end street.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
13 Back River Road
13 15 Back River Rd, Dover, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
Highland Terrace Condominiums. Open concept living with carpet & tile floors, breakfast bar, ample closets, a/c unit & sliders to back yard. Includes heat, water & sewer, plowing, dumpster/trash & lawn care.

1 of 1

Last updated February 21 at 12:11am
1 Unit Available
75 Court
75 Court St, Exeter, NH
Studio
$850
175 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Walk to downtown Exeter from this light and bright studio! Recently refreshed with new paint! HEAT, HOT WATER and ELECTRICITY INCLUDED. There is one assigned off street parking space. Credit check and employment verification required.

1 of 15

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
8 High Street
8 High Street, Exeter, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1948 sqft
One of a kind executive rental situated in the center of Downtown Exeter. This historic property is fully furnished and move-in ready for easy downtown living, but can also be offered unfurnished as well.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2 Beverly Lane
2 Beverly Lane, Dover, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2138 sqft
Very spacious, 4 bedroom/ 2 bath Cape style single-family home with 2 car garage for rent.Located in a quiet neighborhood with a large back yard, gardens and blueberry bushes.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
62 Tideview Dr.
62 Tideview Dr, Dover, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
62 Tideview Dr. Available 08/01/20 South Dover Townhouse with Garage, Laundry, Patio - South Dover Townhouse in Tideview Estates. 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1714 State Rd
1714 State Road, South Eliot, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1400 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 Beds 1.5 Bath - House - Property Id: 317805 3 bed/1.5 ba home sits on 2+ acres & has been recently updated with first floor laundry - new washer and dryer included.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
30 Riverside Lane
30 Riverside Drive, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1800 sqft
Custom Built Building with Spacious Residence on the second level. Open concept Great Room with Cathedral Ceilings, Gas Fireplace & Bar with Custom wood game top. Open to Fully Applianced Kitchen and Separate Dining Room with Custom Hardwood Floors.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
93 Henry Law Avenue Unit 123
93 Henry Law Ave, Dover, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,300
448 sqft
93 Henry Law Avenue Unit 123 Available 08/07/20 Completely furnished 1 BR condo...all utilities included! - Nothing to do but bring your clothes and call the cable company! Wonderfully decorated and updated first floor condo unit.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Newmarket, NH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Newmarket apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

