2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
28 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Londonderry, NH
15 Units Available
Main Street Woodmont Commons
30 Main Street, Londonderry, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1114 sqft
Nestled along quiet country roads with immediate access to Interstate-93, Main Street is the perfect marriage of convenience and the ability to escape the hustle and bustle.
Results within 1 mile of Londonderry
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
4 Elm Street
4 Elm Street, Derry, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
892 sqft
Derry In-town Rental Al-LA-CART! Private 2 family home offers the 2nd floor unit available NOW with private deck, larger updated kitchen with full appliances including washer/dryer, Living room; 2 bedrooms- ceiling fans in all rooms- Heat, Hot
Results within 5 miles of Londonderry
North End
11 Units Available
Clovelly Apartments
160 Concord St, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1045 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clovelly Apartments in Nashua. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
79 Tsienneto Road
79 Tsienneto Road, Derry, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
936 sqft
Freshly renovated ranch in Derry! Two sunny bedrooms with small bonus room for office and one full bath, completely remodeled with new shower, fixtures and granite counter top.
Results within 10 miles of Londonderry
River Corridor
12 Units Available
Heritage on the Merrimack
38 Hawthorne Dr, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
993 sqft
Elegant homes with hardwood floors and fireplaces. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy an on-site media room, basketball court and fitness studio. Near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Right by the Heritage Trail for walking or jogging.
7 Units Available
River Crossing
2 Village Ln, Lowell, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
795 sqft
River Crossing, a Heritage Properties apartment community, in Tyngsboro, is quiet, spacious and open. Take advantage of tax free shopping in nearby New Hampshire and enjoy the tranquility of country living at its very best.
33 Units Available
Royal Crest Estates Apartments
1 Newcastle Dr, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1170 sqft
Prime location just 25 miles to Manchester and 40 miles to Boston and Logan International Airport. Community features detached garages, large fitness center, two pools and a fishing pond.
24 Units Available
Bay Ridge at Nashua Apartments
25 Bay Ridge Dr, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1051 sqft
A coffee bar, beautiful fountain, clubhouse and gym highlight this community's features. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring. Located just minutes from Costco and Roby Park.
Downtown Manchester
7 Units Available
The Residences at Manchester Place
1200 Elm St, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1102 sqft
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents can enjoy a pool and gym on site. Cycle along the Merrimack River and tour the nearby Currier Museum of Art during free time.
Northwest Nashua
8 Units Available
Riverview Gardens
35 Newton Dr, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
772 sqft
Our apartments are ideally situated for shopping, commuting and for jumping off on vacations! Located next to a shopping plaza as well as a major highway, you can easily get what you need and get going north or south to ski country or Greater Boston!
Pawtucketville
10 Units Available
Meadow Lane Apartments
18 East Meadow Lane, Lowell, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
850 sqft
At Meadow Lane Apartments, a Heritage Properties apartment community, you can have it all with our inclusive rent program and short term leases! University of Mass Lowell students love the close distance to the university and the gentle escape of
4 Units Available
Residences at Daniel Webster
246 Daniel Webster Hwy, East Merrimack, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
850 sqft
Residences at Daniel Webster your home with hotel services! This extended stay hotel offers 129 suites complete with fully equipped kitchens stocked with cookware and silverware, pull-out queen size sofas that can fit an extra guest, free cable TV
1 Unit Available
16 Sherbrooke Street, Tyngsborough, MA 01879
16 Sherbrooke Street, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
820 sqft
16 Sherbrooke Street, Tyngsborough, MA 01879 Available 08/01/20 Enjoy Lake Living! 2 Bedroom updated single family home walking distance to Mascuppic Lake. - Enjoy prime Tyngsborough lake location at this 825 sq ft 2 bedroom modern ranch.
Somerville
1 Unit Available
50 Sentinel Court
50 Sentinel Ct, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
853 sqft
Redstone Apartment Homes. Beautiful Two Bedroom Luxury Apartment Home just minutes to 293 and 93. Easy commuter location. Fully Applianced Kitchen with Dishwasher, Microwave, Electric Range and Fridge. Updated Cabinets. Central Air and Heat.
1 Unit Available
72 Cadogan Way
72 Cadogan Way, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1224 sqft
A nice 2 bedroom Townhouse in Meadowview. Master bedroom with 3/4 bath and 2 closets. A full bath on 2nd floor and 1/2 bath on 1st floor. Non smoking, no pets. Credit and background check required. Available July 1st.
Corey Square
1 Unit Available
74 Ash Street
74 Ash Street, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Seeking Short Term Temporary Housing to be comfortable like a home! Why pay hotel rates- we have short term fully furnished homes.
Kalivas-Union
1 Unit Available
327 Silver Street
327 Silver Street, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1050 sqft
New Construction- Large 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse. Separate private entrance, large windows with lots of natural light, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Full basement with washer/dryer hookups and plenty of storage.
Downtown Manchester
1 Unit Available
875 Elm Street
875 Elm Street, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
837 sqft
Manchester's Best address. At an amazing 1117 sq.ft.
1 Unit Available
68 Millville Street
68 Millville Street, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
924 sqft
Fully renovated apartment for lease centrally located in Salem, NH for residents 55+! Apartment features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, +/- 924 sqft with many updates including: new windows, new flooring, new toilet, new shower, new kitchen
Downtown Manchester
1 Unit Available
300 Bedford Street
300 Bedford Street, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
978 sqft
We are very excited to present to you our luxury loft apartments. The Lofts at Mill Number One are located at 300 Bedford St. in Manchester’s beautiful millyard a few blocks from downtown.
1 Unit Available
74 Stillwater Drive
74 Stillwater Drive, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1574 sqft
Available 15th June is this well maintained end unit townhouse in desirable Meadowview Estates. This house offers large living room with hardwood floors, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area which opens to a deck.
Northwest Nashua
1 Unit Available
290 Bartemus Trail
290 Bartemus Trail, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1552 sqft
Rare offering at Hollis Crossing; a finished lower level walkout via slider for 3rd. br, family room, office or exercise room. Enjoy boating on the river. Dock and kayak/canoe storage area at waterfront.
North End
1 Unit Available
34 Franklin Street
34 Franklin Street, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
908 sqft
Lofts 34 is bringing unparalleled luxury to Nashua! Perched on the banks of the Nashua River in the heart of Nashua’s landmark mill district, this stately historic property is now home to two hundred 1-4 bedroom luxury loft-style apartments, many
1 Unit Available
68 Stillwater Drive
68 Stillwater Drive, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1557 sqft
Available for rent by 1st week of July is this well maintained townhouse in desirable Meadowview Estates. This townhouse offers a one car garage, large family room with wood fireplace, kitchen with updated appliances.
